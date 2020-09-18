FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

DDOT Celebrates Park(ing) Day 2020 Annual day-long event encourages alternative use of parking spaces for creative placemaking

(Washington, DC) –The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will celebrate the District’s eighth annual Park(ing) Day on September 18, 2020. The annual event highlights the District’s Sustainable DC goals and kicks off World Car Free Day activities in the region.

“Park(ing) Day 2020 builds on Mayor Bowser’s efforts to reimagine public space, especially during the pandemic,” said DDOT Director Jeff Marootian. “This year’s event is an opportunity for Washingtonians to practice safe social distancing and use our collective imagination for creative ways to occupy the curbside space that don’t involve storing cars.”

Park(ing) Day 2020 will feature pop-up parklets in metered, on-street parking spaces without time-of-day restrictions. This year’s parklets will be installed at the following locations:

633 T Street NW (Ward 1)

117 Carroll Street NW (Ward 4)

711 and 713 Kennedy Street NW (Ward 4)

3714 14th Street NW (Ward 4)

6900 4th Street NW (Ward 4)

650 K Street NW (Ward 6)

721 D Street SE (Ward 6)

400 K Street NW (Ward 6)

900 4th Street SW (Ward 6)

Launched in 2005 in San Francisco, Calif., Park(ing) Day has spread to cities around the world as residents and businesses create temporary parks in metered parking spaces. In 2019, District residents and workers created 32 “pop-up” parks in seven out of the eight wards of the District.

For more information about Park(ing) Day, please visit ddot.dc.gov/page/parking-day-dc.

