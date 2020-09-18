TAITRA's Smart Manufacturing Webinar a Success, Captures Worldwide Buyer Attention

/EIN News/ -- TAIWAN, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) announced excellent results achieved at Taiwan Smart Manufacturing: Webinar & Trade Meeting on September 17, 2020. The Webinar captured the attention of buyers worldwide, especially in Europe and Southeast Asia.



Taiwan's smart machinery industry has integrated precision manufacturing technology with innovative information and communication technology to provide total solutions for advanced manufacturing. As the world's seventh largest machine tool producer and fifth largest machine tool exporter, Taiwan plays a crucial role in the global machine tool industry. The integration of sensors with IOT and Big Data systems has allowed Taiwan to become the Silicon Valley of the smart machine industry.

Five manufacturers joined this Trade Meeting, and presented their quality products together with effective solutions to customers' difficult technical problems. The online product launch offered good opportunities for building up relationships between buyers and sellers. TAITRA was pleased with the fact that a considerable number of transactions are very likely to be concluded.

Accutex was founded in 1991 by a group of engineers. This company has released two leading functions to complete Industry 4.0 intelligent manufacturing. The "probing function" is to work with the controller to reach three-dimensional measurement and complete workpiece alignment automatically; the "final core removal" function is to work with controller software to pick the core when the machining is done. For more information, please visit the website: https://www.accutex.com.tw/.

Da Jie founded in 1973 is a manufacturer of electrical heating upsetter machines and welding machines in Taiwan. Products feature innovative technology of automation and high production capacity. Its extensive application covers automobile, water tanks, aluminum and titanium machining industries as well as whole-plant equipment production line. Da Jie uses the intelligent controls critical system as their core technology. For more information, please visit the website: https://www.dajieco.com/.

Since 1998, as a manufacturer of grinding machines, Palmary has produced a wide range of products including centerless grinders, cylindrical grinders, internal grinders and vertical grinders in manual, NC & CNC versions. By adopting TQM (Total Quality Management), Lean Production management, the MES (Manufacturing Execution System) in production lines, Palmary produces grinding machines of superior quality with international standard CE norms. For more information, please visit the website: http://www.palmary.com/.

Tailift was established in 1973 by a team of engineer with a management philosophy of "Upgrading Taiwan's Technology; Developing Tailift Brand Products." Since the production of radial drilling machines in 1975, Tailift has developed forklifts, sheet metal equipment, automated equipment and related products. Tailift creates higher product value, and provides not only top-notch fiber laser equipment, but also laser sheet metal technology solutions to customers. For more information, please visit the website: https://www.tailiftgroup.com/.



L&L Machinery is a heavy-duty lathe manufacturer, and provides customized and standard lathes to many industries, such as petroleum, steel, aviation, rubber, plastics, and textile. L&L introduces smart design PLM, develops LL series and high-class CNC lathes, integrates design information to develop virtual machine tools, adopts remote monitoring system to connect with customers through IOT, and adopts image information to quickly respond to customers' needs. For more information, please visit the website: http://www.llmachinery.com.tw/.

See the Taiwan Smart Manufacturing webinar at: https://youtu.be/ifqK1Y2TvIw.

Please visit Taiwan Smart Machinery at https://twmt.taiwantrade.com, or email the Taiwan Smart Machinery Team at twmt@taitra.org.tw.



