Andy Splichal, Acclaimed Author & Host Of Online Marketing Podcast, Expands Blog For Today's Online Marketing World

Andy Splichal, Best of Los Angeles Award-Winning Author Best Advertising Guide Book- 2020

"The blog is where I can instantly share articles regarding the latest news involving online marketing..."- Andy Splichal

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Splichal, the acclaimed author of the Make Each Click Count Book series and the founder of True Online Presence continues to expand his featured blog, blog.trueonlinepresence.com. Originally launched in December 2014, the blog continues to be where the True Online Presence founder shares his newest insights, strategies and thoughts for successfully marketing in today's online world.

Along with branching into the world of podcasts that aims to disseminate more valuable information by interacting with other industry experts, the Best of Los Angeles Award-Winning Author is excited to share new valuable insight each week through his blog.

Andy was quoted as saying regarding his blog, "The blog is where I can instantly share articles regarding the latest news involving online marketing and share how us as marketers can use this news as an advantage within our own marketing".

Throughout the years, the blog has been the place where all the content for his two books, Make Each Click Count Using Google Shopping and Make Each Click Count, The T.O.P. Guide To Success Using Google AdWords was developed and released.

Today, recent articles focus much on business mindset proven by his most recent article, 'The Thing For Customers Even More Important Than Price.' In this article, he focuses on the single factor that can be used to outweigh even price and trust when it comes to consumers making a buying decision.

Expanding on principles from the book Start With Why by Simon Sinek, Andy wonderfully explains how using the principle of focusing on why an egg manufacturer has been able to create brand loyalty with shoppers. With all these new articles on business mindset, the rumor has begun to spread that a third book may be in the works.

When asked, Andy replied, "I'm not willing to make any specific announcements regarding the release of a third book. However, I am focused on expanding the Make Each Click Count brand with the release of the new Make Each Click Podcast and I can tell you that I'm strongly considering what that would look like".

New articles are released two to three times per month and can be found at: https://blog.trueonlinepresence.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Andy Splichal is the founder of True Online Presence, the founder of The Academy of Internet Marketing, author and certified online marketing strategist with twenty plus years of experience helping companies increase their online presence and profitable revenues. To find more information on Andy Splichal, visit www.trueonlinepresence.com or read The Full Story on his blog, https://blog.trueonlinepresence.com

New episodes of The Make Each Click Count Podcast, are released each each Friday and can be found on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast and www.makeeachclickcount.com/podcast

Contact Andy

1-888-456-6943

info@trueonlinepresence.com