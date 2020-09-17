NNSA Administrator to represent United States at International Atomic Energy Agency General Conference

WASHINGTON – Next week, Lisa E. Gordon Hagerty, NNSA Administrator and Under Secretary for Nuclear Security of the U.S. Department of Energy, will travel to Vienna. Austria, to represent the United States at the 64th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Administrator and her team will engage with IAEA officials and international partners to discuss issues of mutual interest and concern including nuclear security and nonproliferation.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 64th annual IAEA General Conference is certainly different than in previous years. The Administrator will be joined by Dr. Christopher Ashley Ford, Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation.

Despite these changes, the Administrator fully anticipates being able to further the important mission to support the safe, secure, and peaceful use of nuclear energy, and looks forward to having productive conversations with her counterparts at this important event.

In addition to meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and several IAEA Deputy Directors Generals, Administrator Gordon-Hagerty and Dr. Ford plan to hold bilateral meetings with Brazil, Canada, France, and Russia to discuss topics as diverse as repatriating nuclear material to cooperating on the security and safeguards of nuclear material to thwart potential terrorists.

