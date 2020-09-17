Fieldpoint Private Names Johnny Gibson as Chief Investment Officer

Bank of America/U.S. Trust Veteran to Lead Firm’s Investment Research and Portfolio Allocation Effort

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldpoint Private, the fast-growing wealth advisory and private banking boutique serving families and institutions, announced that Johnny Gibson has been promoted to Chief Investment Officer. In that role, Mr. Gibson will oversee the firm’s investment framework and publishing, research, strategy, and asset allocation.



Mr. Gibson joined the firm in January 2020 as Managing Director/Senior Advisor, following a 15-year career with Bank of America Private Wealth (formerly U.S. Trust), where he was a managing director and portfolio manager, and five years as an investment consultant with Charles Schwab.

Christopher DeLaura, who leads Fieldpoint Private’s wealth management business as President and CEO of Fieldpoint Private Securities, said that the role is an expansion of Mr. Gibson’s current responsibilities working directly with his longtime client families, alongside his Orlando-based team partners Marc Angle, Stacey Cole and Tara Pioli.

“An important ingredient in the Fieldpoint culture is keeping the firm’s leadership close to the firm’s Advisors, and close to clients. Johnny joins a number of Fieldpoint business heads, myself included, in maintaining our longstanding relationships with our client families, while also leading our functions across the firm,” Mr. DeLaura said.

“Fieldpoint Private’s wealth management business, wealth planning, alternative investments and now investment strategy and research, are all led by professionals who meet with clients every day,” Mr. Gibson said. He noted the continued growth of the firm’s wealth management business – where revenue is up 54% over the last two years -- including the COVID-19 pandemic. “To me, that is what a boutique looks like, purposefully remaining intimate and close to clients’ lives, even as it continues to grow.”

Mr. Gibson assumes the role last held by Bill Kennedy, who departed the firm at the end of 2019. Mr. Gibson has earned both Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) and Chartered Market Technician (CMT®) designations, one of the first 250 professionals in the world to do so. He has served as the co-chair of the CMT Association’s Orlando Chapter, and is a past president and board member of the CFA Society of Orlando. An Indiana native, Mr. Gibson earned his bachelor’s in economics with honors from Ball State University.

