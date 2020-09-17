Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Team, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team, Inc. (“TEAM”) (NYSE: TISI), a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions, announced today that Amerino Gatti, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Susan Ball, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following conferences:

  • D.A. Davison 19th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Virtual Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Management will host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
     
  • Sidoti Fall 2020 Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, Sept. 24. Management will provide an overview of TEAM during a presentation at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time (8:15 a.m. Central Time) and will host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

About Team, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability and operational efficiency for our client’s most critical assets. Through locations in more than 20 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with over a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.teaminc.com.

Contact:
Kevin Smith
Senior Director, Investor Relations
(281) 388-5551

