Horizon Next Awarded TV Media AOR Duties for Jenny Craig

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Next, the performance marketing division of Horizon Media, announced today that it has been awarded TV media AOR duties for Jenny Craig, a leader in the weight loss industry for more than 35 years. The award is effective immediately and will be managed by the New York office of Horizon Next.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many marketers are taking a closer look at their communication and marketing strategies. In looking to innovate and find ways to succeed in this new normal, Jenny Craig has sought out Horizon Next to help them accelerate growth and grab marketshare in these uncertain times. Jenny Craig quickly expanded its business model and customer experience during COVID-19 to meet the needs of consumers. It was critical that Jenny Craig partner with an agency that relies on data driven insights, with the most advanced analytics, and a unique buying strategy whose insights allow brands to be both efficient and agile in today’s marketplace. This trifecta makes Horizon Next the ultimate partner to drive growth during this important period for the company.

“I am thrilled to partner with Jenny Craig, a long-standing heritage brand, at this transformational moment in time,” said Gene Turner, President of Horizon Next. “At Horizon Next, we thrive at the intersection of people, data and media. Our teams are built for maximizing results in all situations. We are trailblazers who bring a proven agile and accountable solution to brands looking to reinvent themselves. We see a tremendous opportunity for Jenny Craig and are excited to collaborate with them.”

“During these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever that people can count on Jenny Craig for healthy nutritional choices to help them look and feel their best,” said David Pastrana, CEO of Jenny Craig. “We have expanded how we are engaging with our customers to meet their individual needs whether they are looking to lose weight with our proven plan or convenient healthy meals, with new affordable online food plan options, free delivery and personal coaching by phone. We wanted a data driven marketing partner that could help us extend our reach with these new strategies and our core business, while achieving our aggressive growth and customer acquisition goals. Horizon Next’s unique ability to combine brand insights, data analytics and tactical expertise are a good fit for us as we continue to navigate the current environment and look to the future.”

Horizon Next has been driving growth for more than 25 leading DTC brands and 20 more innovative brands that are disrupting the landscape. Horizon Next has the scale, talent and proven track record to be a truly disruptive force for brands like Jenny Craig with aggressive goals and an accountable mindset. Horizon Next showed a unique level of commitment and a history of delivering outcomes, proving them the right partner for Jenny Craig at this critical stage of their growth and for long term success.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media, Inc. is a leader in delivering data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. The company was founded in 1989, is headquartered in New York, and has offices in Los Angeles and Toronto. With estimated billings of approximately $9 billion and over 2,400 employees, Horizon is the second largest U.S. media agency according to the AdAge Datacenter.

Recognized as one of the world’s ten most innovative marketing and advertising companies by Fast Company, Horizon Media has been named Media Agency of the Year by MediaPost, Adweek and AdAge and is known for its highly personal approach to client service. Renowned for its culture, Horizon is also consistently named to all the prestigious annual Best Places to Work lists published by AdAge, Crain’s New York Business and Los Angeles Business Journal, and was named by Fortune as a best place to work for Diversity, Women and Millennials.

Bill Koenigsberg, President, CEO and Founder of Horizon Media, has earned a host of industry accolades and, in 2019, garnered the industry’s highest honor when he was inducted into the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Hall of Fame.

About Horizon Next

Horizon Next is headquartered in New York with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto. Horizon Next has 410 employees and manages over $2B in client investments. Under the entrepreneurial leadership of Gene Turner, President, the group has grown into one of the industry's most innovative and data-driven marketing organizations. Horizon Next partners with clients to provide strategic leadership, brand strategy, media planning and investment, data strategy, campaign measurement and reporting, advanced analytics and optimization across all channels.

About Jenny Craig

The Jenny Craig program is designed to provide structure and support to help members lose weight and learn how to keep it off. Jenny Craig's program provides nutritionally-balanced menus, which includes almost 100 delicious entrees, desserts and snacks developed by dietitians, nutritionists, and professional chefs. One-on-one coaching provides personal support and education on portion control and strategies such as Fresh and Free Additions, which helps with satiety. Jenny Craig coaches work with each member individually to identify their strengths, challenges and personal goals to create unique weekly meal plans that fit individual needs. Coaches also help members implement behavioral strategies to support their success. Jenny Craig's comprehensive approach to weight loss is available to members either by phone or in-person. The proven Rapid Results™ Complete Weight Loss Plan program is backed by hard science showing that participants who followed the program in studies lost up to 16 pounds in their first 4 weeks, with an average weight loss of 11.6 lbs. Jenny Craig, based in Carlsbad, California, is one of the world's largest weight loss and weight management companies, with over 600 company-owned and franchised locations worldwide in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

For further information please contact

Horizon Media

Stephen Hall

shall@horizonmedia.com

Jenny Craig

Sarah Hoffmann

sarah.hoffmann@jennycraig.com