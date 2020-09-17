Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SMART Global Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings on October 1

Conference call and webcast to follow at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SMART” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH), today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 after market close on Thursday, October 1. Following the earnings release, the Company will host a corresponding webcast and conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the financial results and provide a business outlook.

The call will be broadcast live over the internet and will be accessible via the Events section of the Company’s website at www.smartgh.com/news-and-events/events.

Conference Call Details
Date: Thursday, October 1, 2020
Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET)
Dial-in U.S. toll free: +1-866-487-6452
Dial-in Int’l toll free: +1-213-660-0710
Conference ID: 4779109
Webcast link: www.smartgh.com/news-and-events/events

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week. To listen to the replay, dial +1-855-859-2056; Passcode: 4779109; or visit the Events section of the SMART website at www.smartgh.com.

About SMART Global Holdings
The SMART lines of business are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels. Customers rely on SMART as a strategic supplier with top tier customer service, product quality, and technical support with engineering, sales, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics capabilities worldwide. The company targets customers in markets such as communications, storage, networking, mobile, industrial automation, industrial internet of things, government, military, edge computing and high performance computing. SMART operates in three primary product areas: specialty memory products, Brazil products and specialty compute and storage solutions.

For more information about SMART Global Holdings business units, visit: SMART Modular Technologies; SMART Embedded Computing; SMART Supply Chain Services; and Penguin Computing.

Investor Contact:
Suzanne Schmidt
Investor Relations for SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
(510) 360-8596
ir@smartm.com

PR Contact:
Maureen O’Leary, Marketing
SMART Modular Technologies
+1 (602) 330-6846
maureen.o’leary@smartm.com 

 

