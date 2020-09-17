Acutus Medical Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Recent Highlights:

Reported revenue of $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 54% increase over the same quarter last year and within the preliminary range disclosed in our initial public offering (“IPO”) prospectus.

Increased worldwide installed base of AcQMap consoles to 38 as of June 30, 2020, up from 31 at the end of the prior quarter. Of those 38 consoles, 21 were 2 nd generation machines, up from 11 at the end of the prior quarter.

generation machines, up from 11 at the end of the prior quarter. During August, completed an initial public offering of 10.1 million shares, raising $163.3 million in net proceeds.

“In light of the challenging circumstances experienced by medical device companies generally during the first half of 2020, I’m very pleased with our second quarter results and the dedication demonstrated by our team to our mission of improving the efficiency and effectiveness of arrhythmia treatment,” said Vince Burgess, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While we did see widespread interruptions to hospital electrophysiology services in the US and Europe due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we nevertheless saw strong console placements in the second quarter. We also saw many of our EP customers begin to re-open their labs in the latter half of Q2, driving an encouraging trend toward recovery to procedure rates, so we feel well positioned as we look to continue our growth.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $1.6 million for the prior quarter and $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, and within the preliminary range disclosed in our IPO prospectus. Headwinds from the global pandemic drove a procedural decline during the second quarter of 2020 relative to the first quarter of 2020. The increase in revenue when compared to the second quarter of 2019 was driven by increased disposables sales associated with the expansion of our AcQMap console installed base as we initiated our full commercial launch.

Gross margin was negative 135% for the second quarter of 2020, compared with negative 232% in the same quarter last year. The improvement was driven by greater production volumes and efficiencies in labor and manufacturing overhead absorption when compared to the same period last year. Over time and in advance of our full commercial launch, we have made significant investments in our manufacturing infrastructure to support our commercial launch in order to position us to scale production in-house as our business grows. As volumes increase over time, we expect to see the benefit of these investments and improvements to our margin profile.

Operating expenses were $17.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $12.2 million in the same quarter last year. The increase was driven primarily due to the expansion of our commercial team in conjunction with our full commercial launch, various R&D projects related to console enhancements and catheter development programs, and increased G&A costs incurred in anticipation of our becoming a public company.

We effected a 1-for-9.724 reverse split of our capital stock on July 28, 2020 in anticipation of our IPO. We have retrospectively adjusted outstanding shares to reflect the impact of the reverse stock split for all periods presented. Net loss was $23.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 and net loss per share was $32.24 on a weighted-average basic and diluted outstanding share count of 0.72 million, compared to $30.3 million and a net loss per share of $45.70 on a weighted-average basic and diluted outstanding share count of 0.66 million in the same period of the prior year. It is important to note these figures are based on pre-IPO share counts and do not reflect the conversion of 16.6 million shares of convertible preferred stock to common nor the issuance of 10.1 million common shares at the IPO. Beginning in the third quarter of 2020, these 26.7 million shares will be included in our calculation of weighted-average basic and diluted share counts, which will significantly reduce our net loss per share for future reporting periods as compared to reporting periods prior to our IPO.

Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash were $29.5 million as of June 30, 2020, which excludes the $163.3 million net proceeds from our IPO, which closed on August 10, 2020.

Outlook and COVID-19

Due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Acutus Medical will not provide financial guidance for the remainder of 2020 at this time. Management will continue to evaluate its guidance policies and anticipates providing an update at the time of its third quarter earnings announcement, to the extent practicable, based on available information at that time.

About Acutus Medical, Inc.

Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions, and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products. Acutus Medical’s goal is to provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias in each of its geographic markets. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements, usually containing the words “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, continued acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its systems and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy in the United States, including changes in government reimbursement of procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors and distributors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and our response to it, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Acutus Medical, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,295 $ 9,452 Marketable securities 5,037 62,351 Restricted cash 150 150 Accounts receivable 860 263 Inventory 12,266 8,424 Deferred offering costs 2,506 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,323 1,816 Total current assets 46,437 82,456 Property and equipment, net 7,584 4,427 Right-of-use asset, net 2,005 2,341 Intangible assets, net 3,890 4,110 Goodwill 12,026 12,026 Other assets 87 95 Total assets $ 72,029 $ 105,455 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,084 $ 3,882 Accrued liabilities 7,036 10,076 Contingent consideration, short-term 3,500 8,200 Operating lease liabilities, short-term 882 833 Common and preferred stock warrant liability 10,791 8,919 Total current liabilities 31,293 31,910 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 1,594 2,054 Long-term debt 38,558 38,244 Contingent consideration, long-term 4,000 5,700 Total liabilities 75,445 77,908 Commitments and contingencies Convertible preferred stock Series A convertible preferred stock 3,059 3,059 Series B convertible preferred stock 40,685 40,685 Series C convertible preferred stock 74,575 74,575 Series D convertible preferred stock 142,236 135,039 Stockholders' deficit Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 36,355 33,252 Accumulated deficit (300,325 ) (259,034 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2 ) (30 ) Total stockholders' deficit (263,971 ) (225,811 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 72,029 $ 105,455







Acutus Medical, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 1,134 $ 734 $ 2,717 $ 1,521 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of products sold 2,663 2,435 5,857 4,611 Research and development 8,176 5,247 16,149 9,624 Selling, general and administrative 9,125 6,927 19,360 11,020 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 635 - (1,584 ) - Total costs and operating expenses 20,599 14,609 39,782 25,255 Loss from operations (19,465 ) (13,875 ) (37,065 ) (23,734 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of warrant liability and embedded derivative (2,453 ) (1,446 ) (1,872 ) (605 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - (1,398 ) - (1,398 ) Interest income 95 143 370 208 Interest expense (1,370 ) (13,769 ) (2,724 ) (19,511 ) Total other expense, net (3,728 ) (16,470 ) (4,226 ) (21,306 ) Net loss $ (23,193 ) $ (30,345 ) $ (41,291 ) $ (45,040 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable securities (14 ) 6 (41 ) 7 Foreign currency translation adjustment 96 2 69 (12 ) Comprehensive loss $ (23,111 ) $ (30,337 ) $ (41,263 ) $ (45,045 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (32.24 ) $ (45.70 ) $ (58.16 ) $ (68.21 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 719,421 663,972 709,961 660,333







Acutus Medical, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)