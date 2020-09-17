Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Minister McConalogue focuses on Brexit and COVID-19 response chairing the Food Wise 2025 High Level Implementation Committee

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D., today chaired his first meeting of the Food Wise 2025 High Level Implementation Committee (HLIC), to discuss Brexit preparations and the ongoing Covid-19 response across the agri-food sector.

The Minister heard updates from the CEOs and senior officials from Bord Bia, Bord Iascaigh Mhara, Enterprise Ireland and Teagasc. The meeting was also attended by senior officials from relevant Government Departments and agencies.

Minister McConalogue acknowledged the ongoing work across Government on both issues and said “While the focus lately has, quite rightly, been on responses to Covid-19, work on Brexit preparedness has not stopped and we must continue to communicate the key messages to stakeholders to ensure the agri-food sector is ready to meet the challenges of Brexit on 1 January 2021.”

Today’s meeting also included an update on the new Agri-food Strategy to 2030. The 2030 Committee continues to meet and is progressing its important work.

 

ENDS

                               

Date Released: 17 September 2020

