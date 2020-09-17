J. Craig Holding Corp. Directors are Aligning Assets to be Deposited Into Newly Named Entity

/EIN News/ -- HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- J. Craig Holding Corp., fka Ultra Pure Water Technologies, Inc. (OTC: UPWT), an accelerator and incubator for innovative businesses, intellectual properties and assets, provided an update for its shareholders today as to the current status of Ultra Pure Water Technologies.



During our recent management meeting, the Directors have come to an agreement to pool together and invest personal assets to accelerate the growth of our company.

“I have the most amazing team of people standing beside me and I am grateful to have them help us hit the ground running as we transition to our new corporate name,” stated CEO, Jerry C. Craig. “Our CFO, Caren Currier, has been working diligently on completing our name/symbol change and seeking out new investors that believe in our vision. She is a great asset to our corporation.”

The new entity, One World Universe, Inc. will make, sell and distribute products and services to enhance lives around the world. A business model where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to organizations that assist less fortunate globally. A transition to becoming a Benefits Corporation (B-Corp.) will position One World Universe, Inc. as one of the only publicly traded B-Corp. besides Etsy.

Recently announced, the proper paperwork has been submitted to all appropriate regulatory bodies to complete the transition. FINRA has approved the new CUSIP number for the company and the state of Delaware has changed the company name on file from Ultra Pure Water Technologies to One World Universe, Inc. The company hopes to be trading under the new corporate name and ticker symbol by the beginning of October, along with the completion of pooled assets merged into the new entity.

About J. Craig Holding Corp. (OTC: UPWT)

J. Craig Holding Corp. is a California based holding company that focuses on acquisition and support of both distressed and emerging companies within a multitude of industry sectors. The company actively seeks targets in which it can partner with or acquire to accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. For more information visit: www.JCHoldingCorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact

Dana Salzarulo

Director Investor Relations

Info@jcholdingcorp.com

1-833-333-5242 Office