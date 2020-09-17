ValueSelling Associates Welcomes Sales Industry Expert Bart van Eijck

van Eijck Extends ValueSelling Associates Presence in the Benelux Region

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. announces its partnership with Bart van Eijck to expand the reach of ValueSelling’s sales training and sales coaching offerings in Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg.



Bart brings his expertise as a growth and change management strategist to Valueselling Associates. With a sales and sales management background that spans 25 years, Bart has helped sales leaders and teams in over 30 countries achieve aggressive revenue targets and drive team success by implementing proven sales methodologies, instituting performance management models, and recruiting and retaining top talent.

Prior to joining ValueSelling Associates, Bart held international sales management positions in subscription-based services, SaaS, travel/leisure and risk intelligence/big data, spanning across North America and European markets to emerging markets in Eastern and Central Europe, Russia, Middle East and Africa.

He served as Commercial Director Europe for GlobalData, Worldwide SVP Sales & Marketing for Polecat, VP and Managing Director EMEA for Expedia, and Group VP Sales EMEA for Gartner. Bart is currently the co-founder and CEO of QRing, a provider of “intelligent address” solutions for highly optimized parcel delivery services and tracking, as well as a state of the art Lost & Found solutions for valuable items, pets and loved ones.

Based in Rotterdam, South Holland, The Netherlands, Bart is fluent in English and Dutch, and also speaks German, Spanish and Italian. He participated in the OneMBA program at the Rotterdam School of Management (RSM), and received a NIMA B (Advanced Marketing Degree), and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Haagse Hogeschool/TH Rijswijk.

“Bart arms his clients with the sales skills, value-based sales-ready messaging, and confidence that they can win,” said President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, Julie Thomas. “His goal-driven, yet flexible, team player mentality will enable us to attract new clients and grow the business in the Benelux region and beyond. I’m excited to have Bart join our team.”



About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework ®, the practical and proven sales methodology preferred by sales executives around the globe. Since 1991, ValueSelling Associates has helped thousands of sales professionals increase their sales productivity and realize immediate revenue growth. We offer customized training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized and start-up companies to keep it simple and drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8aeda95-f842-4893-a2fd-b7dfd9d6a6fb