New Report Outlines How Philanthropy is Responding to 2020 Crises
Research finds in majority of respondents plan to increase giving beyond 2020
| The public health, racial justice, and economic crises of 2020 have affected millions of Americans and laid bare the glaring inequities in our systems and institutions.
A new report from Council on Foundations, Philanthropy California, and Dalberg Advisors outlines how the US philanthropic sector is responding to the 2020 crises — and the opportunities to shift practices and share power to enable communities and the industry to #BuildBackBetter.
We surveyed 250 foundation leaders and conducted more than a dozen in-depth interviews to assess how the sector is changing in three ways: resourcing, priorities, and internal operations. Across all three, we found shifts in practices yet few examples of increases in power sharing.
We found some significant shifts in practices including:
| Report released, Thursday, September 17, 2020
| READ THE REPORT
