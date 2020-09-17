Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Report Outlines How Philanthropy is Responding to 2020 Crises

Research finds in majority of respondents plan to increase giving beyond 2020

/EIN News/ -- District of Columbia & California, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:
  • Dalberg
  • Philanthropy California
  • Council on Foundations
 
WHAT: The public health, racial justice, and economic crises of 2020 have affected millions of Americans and laid bare the glaring inequities in our systems and institutions.

A new report from Council on Foundations, Philanthropy California, and Dalberg Advisors outlines how the US philanthropic sector is responding to the 2020 crises — and the opportunities to shift practices and share power to enable communities and the industry to #BuildBackBetter.

We surveyed 250 foundation leaders and conducted more than a dozen in-depth interviews to assess how the sector is changing in three ways: resourcing, priorities, and internal operations. Across all three, we found shifts in practices yet few examples of increases in power sharing.

We found some significant shifts in practices including:

  • Resources – 60% of respondents have or plan to increase giving beyond 2020 planned levels with an average increase of 17%;
  • Priorities – an average of 26% of 2020 giving is now expected to go towards Covid-19 response and recovery, with a focus on programs to support communities; and
  • Internal operations – 85% of respondents are making changes to grantmaking practices to support existing grantees, including loosening restrictions and reducing reporting requirements.
 
WHEN: Report released, Thursday, September 17, 2020

 

 
WHERE: READ THE REPORT

 

 
MEDIA CONTACTS: Dalberg
NOREEN ARORA
Communications
noreen@noreenarora.com

 

Southern California Grantmakers
PHUONG PHAM
Director, Knowledge & Communications
phuong@socalgrantmakers.org

 

Council on Foundations
NICOLE FORMAN
Director, Communications & Marketing
nicole.forman@cof.org

Nicole Forman
Council on Foundations
nicole.forman@cof.org

