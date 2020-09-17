Investors Community Bank Breaks Ground on New Fox Valley Location

/EIN News/ -- MANITOWOC, Wis., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK), the parent company for Investors Community Bank (“ICB”) (collectively “the Company”), today announced that ICB has broken ground on a new 23,986-square-foot banking center at 3740 Investors Court in Grand Chute, right off the I-41 corridor next to Navitus Health Solutions. Investors Court is being newly created off of the Evergreen Drive extension. The new facility will replace the current Fox Valley branch, located at 5643 Waterford Lane, and is scheduled to open in fall of 2021.



Founded in 1997, ICB serves customers throughout the state of Wisconsin and surrounding counties. They have full service offices in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay and Stevens Point and Loan Production Offices in Eau Claire, Darlington, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. Investors Community Bank has been at the current Waterford Lane location since May 2016 when it acquired The Business Bank.

"We're excited to be able to build a larger, more convenient bank that will offer an even better banking experience for our customers and the community, while giving us the opportunity for future growth,” said Tim Schneider, Investors Community Bank CEO and Co-founder. “The new, welcoming bank design will provide an extraordinary customer experience while aesthetically aligning with both our corporate brand look and the look of our neighbors. It is also an investment in the Fox Valley region that shows we are committed to serving the financial needs of the area for the long term and building long-lasting relationships.”

The new building will provide easy access for customers. It will feature a skylight, open staircase, beverage stations, an antique vault door, a fireplace, and two drive-thru lanes. Many of the materials used in this building, such as the stone and metal, will be locally sourced. The building will be energy efficient, using solar heat and reflective roofing to limit energy use from heating and cooling. It is also designed to work with the environment, so as not to disturb the surrounding wetland.

Nolan Carter Architectural Design, based in Green Bay, is architect for the project, and says the building will provide a warm, inviting and modern bank environment.

“Working on this particular project has been a special journey for us,” said Ian Wilson, Principal Architect and Vice President of Nolan Carter. “It all started with a need to draw from the past, while looking toward the future. We needed to design a building that would represent Investors Community Bank well, while staying true to their roots. We achieved this by including details like the fireplace and antique vault door, and using local supplies and vendors as much as possible.”

The general contractor is RODAC, which is based out of Hobart.

“We are really proud to work with Investors Community Bank on this centerpiece of their brand,” said Mike Smits, Vice President, RODAC. “We have been working closely with Nolan Carter during the design phase of this building, and the excitement has been growing since we first saw the design documents. We are really grateful to be working with the ICB team and look forward to that continued relationship as we work toward opening day!”

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and our wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches we have developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. We also serve business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Our customers are served from our full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and our loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. Visit our Investor Relations site for details: Investors.ICBK.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Glen L. Stiteley

EVP - CFO, Investors Community Bank

Phone: (920) 686-5658

Email: gstiteley@icbk.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/456b025d-7bf3-4935-a52b-15135abcf32a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c69a2cac-baab-4092-b164-14b623477557