UMass Lowell Research Institute Announces Winners in $20K Competition

Four Dual-use Technology Startups Each Win $20K

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston, September 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – (Umass Lowell Research Institute) - On Thursday, August 27, 2020, the UMass Lowell Research Institute partnered with Mass Innovation Nights , a new product showcase, to host a virtual event focused on dual-use technology from local startups. Dual-use products are normally used for civilian purposes but may have military applications as well. The exhibiting companies were all semifinalists from the Institute's $20K competition.

The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the four $20,000 winners. The four grand prize winners were:

The program was funded by the Department of Defense (DOD) Office of Economic Adjustment.

The event kicked off with a discussion between Charlie Hipwood , President and CEO of MassVentures, and Richard Carlin , Head of NavalX , the US Navy Accelerator. The two discussed how they view community as a critical driver for the startup journey -- and how they each support and leverage community. Stacy Swider , the UML SBIR Center of Excellence Director, was the moderator.

Each of the semi finalists had one minute to present before the announcement of the winners. “The competition and the event were both designed to help raise the visibility of these technologies and provide additional funding for their parent companies to continue development,” noted Swider. “It was very competitive with only 10 semifinalists.” The other semi finalists included:

# # #

About UMass Lowell Research Institute

The UMass Lowell Research Institute offers startups the full spectrum of UMass resources, including an SBIR technical evaluator, incubator space, contracts support, and experts to help explore their technological and commercial potential.

Bobbie Carlton, bobbie@carltonprmarketing.com 781-718-7619