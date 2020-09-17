Minuteman Security Technologies Acquires Skynet
Minuteman Security Technologies, Inc. ,today announced that it has acquired systems integrator Skynet Integrations, LLC, of Tampa, Florida.ANDOVER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minuteman Security Technologies, Inc. (“Minuteman”), a leading provider of enterprise security technology solutions, today announced that it has acquired systems integrator Skynet Integrations, LLC, of Tampa, Florida.
With the acquisition of Skynet, a well-respected security integrator with deep experience throughout Florida, Minuteman becomes Central Florida’s largest independent full-service provider of integrated security, communication, and life safety systems.
“We are thrilled to welcome Skynet into the Minuteman Florida team. Together we'll have a strong presence with the largest group of technical talent in that region.”, said Joseph Lynch, Minuteman’s CEO.
“Skynet, is a Western Florida-based integrator we have long admired. Josh Williams and Mike Andrews have built a terrific team and our organizations share a customer-focused approach that will allow us to continue our strong growth throughout Florida, said Minuteman's Peter Green, SVP of Southeast US operations.”
Run by Josh Williams and Mike Andrews, Skynet quickly grew to offer all types of security systems, emergency call systems and communications, as well as leading technologies, specialized products, and installation and other services.
“I am thrilled about this next chapter for Skynet,” said Mr. Williams, General Manager, who, along with Mike Andrews, Skynet’s Operations manager, will run Minuteman’s combined Florida operations.
“Mike and I are incredibly proud of how we have grown Skynet, with a focus on building a great culture for our employees and providing best-in-class solutions for our loyal customers. We are pleased to have found a partner in Minuteman, which shares these values and our collective commitment to quality and innovation.”
Added Mike Andrews, “I look forward to partnering with Minuteman, whose resources and capabilities will support substantial continued growth both within and beyond the Western Florida market. We are very excited to continue to drive the combined companies’ growth.”
Like Minuteman, Skynet serves enterprise clients nationwide across diverse end markets, including business enterprise, education, government, healthcare, energy and public safety. Minuteman’s growth continues to receive recognition. This year SDM magazine, which tracks the North American security channel, ranked Minuteman 30th in its annual ranking of the Top 100 Systems Integrators.
About Skynet Integrations, LLC
Skynet Integrations is a security systems integrator headquartered in Tampa, FL with a national focus on access control, video surveillance, and alarm systems in the healthcare, government, and commercial vertical markets. Its customer focused approach helped it achieve national recognition for its growth in the 2018 and 2019 Security Business Fast 50 list of America’s Fastest Growing Security Dealers and Systems Integrators. http://www.skynetintegrations.com
About Minuteman Security Technologies, Inc.
Minuteman Security Technologies is a privately-held, leading provider of enterprise security system technology solutions, including custom design, installation, development, and support services. Minuteman offers a diverse range of advanced security management systems, including video surveillance, access control systems, emergency communications, intrusion detection systems, and public safety security solutions, for a broad range of enterprise clients. http://www.minutemanst.com
Joseph Lynch
Minuteman Security Technologies, Inc
+1 978-783-0018
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn