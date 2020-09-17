Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 17 September 2020, 6 pm
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,374,616), deaths (33,262), and recoveries (1,127,939) by region:
Central (56,608 cases; 1,065 deaths; 48,996 recoveries): Burundi (472; 1; 448), Cameroon (20,303; 415; 18,837), CAR (4,782; 62; 1,830), Chad (1,090; 81; 960), Congo (4,934; 88; 3,887), DRC (10,442; 267; 9,840), Equatorial Guinea (5,000; 83; 4,496), Gabon (8,678; 53; 7,827), Sao Tome & Principe (907; 15; 871)
Eastern (155,721; 3,067; 87,701): Comoros (467; 7; 446), Djibouti (5,399; 61; 5,333), Eritrea (364; 0; 305), Ethiopia (66,442; 1,045; 26,665), Kenya (36,576; 642; 23,611), Madagascar (15,925; 216; 14,547), Mauritius (365; 10; 337), Rwanda (4,634; 22; 2,789), Seychelles (141; 0; 136), Somalia (3,390; 98; 2,812), South Sudan (2,594; 49; 1,294), Sudan (13,535; 836; 6,759), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (5,380; 60; 2,489)
Northern (282,865; 9,713; 216,703): Algeria (48,969; 1,645; 34,517), Egypt (101,500; 5,696; 86,549), Libya (24,936; 394; 13,498), Mauritania (7,319; 161; 6,839), Morocco (92,016; 1,686; 72,968), Tunisia (8,100; 129; 2,309), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 23)
Southern (709,259; 16,869; 624,897): Angola (3,675; 143; 1,401), Botswana (2,463; 11; 575), Eswatini (5,155; 101; 4,418), Lesotho (1,327; 33; 687), Malawi (5,711; 179; 4,000), Mozambique (5,994; 39; 3,267), Namibia (9,964; 108; 7,502), South Africa (653,444; 15,705; 584,195), Zambia (13,928; 326; 13,029), Zimbabwe (7,598; 224; 5,823)
Western (170,163; 2,548; 149,642): Benin (2,280, 40; 1,942), Burkina Faso (1,748; 56; 1,162), Cape Verde (4,978; 47; 4,430), Cöte d'Ivoire (19,132; 120; 18,289), Gambia (3,440; 107; 1,851), Ghana (45,714; 294; 44,896), Guinea (10,154; 63; 9,612), Guinea-Bissau (2,275; 39; 1,327), Liberia (1,333; 82; 1,214), Mali (2,966; 128; 2,311), Niger (1,180; 69; 1,104), Nigeria (56,604; 1,091; 47,872), Senegal (14,618; 300; 10,756), Sierra Leone (2,133; 72; 1,646), Togo (1,608; 40; 1,230)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).