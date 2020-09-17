LEAPGEN ACCELERATES RESEARCH CAPABILITIES

HR Technology Solution Providers Partner with Leapgen to Drive Market Trends

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, MN, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leapgen, a global digital transformation company shaping the Now of Work, accelerates research capabilities in the HR Technology market. A new model of work requires new ways to shape and support it. Solution providers recognize the need to better understand the critical workforce capabilities most needed by organizations and to design solutions that will convert capabilities to measurable business value. They also seek to understand what the workforce needs, how it behaves, and what it prioritizes in order to offer solutions that will meet workers where they are and make work easier.





THE NOW OF WORK

Work changed suddenly and permanently in 2020. Global health and social crises redefined work environments and technologies, HR operating models, and worker experience. Skyrocketing job loss, historic shifts to the talent marketplace and gig economy, and radical changes to the new digital workplace put intense pressure on employer trust and communication, digital transformation, reskilling the workforce, and optimizing workforce technology to drive maximum business value. What’s more, demands for responsiveness, adaptability, and workforce flexibility require an agile HR business model, service delivery transformation, and purposeful people analytics to support evolving business strategy.





What does this mean for solution providers who are designing workforce technology for the workforce, not for HR? How do they offer a competitive advantage to organizations by studying business and workforce trends to better understand the opportunity of workforce tools to unleash the full potential and capabilities of the workforce?





LEAPGEN ACCELERATES RESEARCH OFFERINGS

A research model is more valuable when it offers unique advisory and coaching assistance to understand a business, a market, and the behavior or need it seeks to study. “Leapgen supports solution providers in the same way we support enterprises on their digital transformation journey: with coaching and advisory services to help shape the Now of Work,” says Kristin Penney, Head of the Global Provider Strategies Practice for Leapgen. “For HR Technology providers, this often includes bringing subject matter experts to the table to help inform product strategy and gain insights on market trends. What better way to advise strategy and product development than to study workforce behavior, business trends, and market characteristics and trends. We’re so pleased to be able to help vendors do that.”





Leapgen offers a deep bench of staff, including Jim Scully, Jim Holincheck, and Mike Brennan, who are uniquely capable of designing surveys, analyzing results, and developing primary and secondary research based on deep domain expertise derived from enterprise-level workforce engagements. Employing some of the world’s foremost experts in HR Technology product design and deployment, in HR shared services and operating models, and in digital learning, skills development, and talent management, Leapgen is uniquely positioned to guide, execute, and analyze market-shaping research.





“We partner with solution providers to help shape their strategy and go-to-market initiatives, including market research, to ensure their offerings and approach are truly in tune with the Now of Work,” says Jason Averbook, CEO and Co-Founder of Leapgen. “We need real-time guidance and a current understanding of how work, people, and business have changed in a year of radical disruption. If we don’t take time to listen, to study how work and people have changed, and to design solutions that will solve problems and address needs now, vendors risk wasting valuable time and resources making solutions that don’t solve anything. This is why research support is a critical part of Leapgen’s business in support of global solution providers - insights are needed, but prescription and action is critical. That’s where Leapgen shines.”





Recent bodies of research include a workforce experience and HR service delivery practices survey as well as global learning for work-study determining why and how working professionals learn before, during, and after Covid-19. Leapgen partners with leading solution providers around the world to uncover important findings. To learn more, please visit leapgen.com/now-of-work-research.



Visit Leapgen or contact hello@leapgen.com for coaching and advisory services or research inquiries.





ABOUT LEAPGEN

Leapgen is a global digital transformation company shaping the Now of Work. Highly respected as a visionary partner to organizations looking to design and deliver a digital workforce experience that will produce valued outcomes, Leapgen helps enterprise leaders rethink how to better design and deliver workforce services and architect HR technology solutions that meet the expectations of workers and the needs of the business. Contact us to get started.

Jess Von Bank Leapgen 612-207-2128 jess.vonbank@leapgen.com