MGP Names Sarah Corwin Principal Scientist

She brings significant research in carbohydrate chemistry

/EIN News/ -- ATCHISON, Kan., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarah Corwin, PhD, RD, has been named Principal Scientist for MGP Ingredients (Nasdaq: MGPI), a leading provider of specialty wheat proteins and starches. A PhD graduate in Food Science at Purdue University, Corwin completed her doctoral dissertation on slow-digesting carbohydrates, which will help support MGP’s research into the physiological benefits of dietary fiber in humans.



At Purdue, Corwin managed the Carbohydrate Chemistry Laboratory and participated in numerous professional development activities provided by food and baking industry organizations, including the American Society of Baking (ASB) product development committee and as a volunteer with the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Carbohydrate Division Leadership. She also was an officer of The Cereals and Grains Student Leadership Association.

“We are pleased to have Sarah join our science and technology team. Her outstanding academic achievements will provide a solid foundation for success,” said Mike Buttshaw, Ingredients vice president of sales and marketing.

Chief Science Officer and Vice President of R&D Ody Maningat noted that Corwin completed her PhD dissertation at The Whistler Center for Carbohydrate Research, an institution with an international reputation for excellence in carbohydrate research.

“The scientific advances coming out of her dissertation on slow-digesting carbohydrates and their possible impact in human nutrition are relevant to our ongoing research initiatives in understanding further the beneficial physiological effects of dietary fibers in humans,” Maningat said. “In her role as Principal Scientist, Sarah will conceptualize new product ideas in support of our platforms on resistant starch/dietary fiber, plant-based protein, nutritional flours and clean label.”

Corwin led teams in product development competitions sponsored by the ASB, Cereals and Grains Association and Student Soybean Innovation Competition at Purdue. She taught courses on food product design and introduction to food processing and presented at national and international symposia on agricultural biological engineering and carbohydrate-related topics.



Additionally, she was a member of the Purdue Hoosier Chapter of the food science honor society Phi Tau Sigma. Under her leadership as president in 2019-2020, the chapter received Outstanding Chapter of the Year 2020.

Corwin’s other professional experience includes consulting dietitian providing clinical medical nutrition therapy for three group homes and clinical nutrition, kitchen supervision and menu development for a 180-bed medical facility.

She received a B.S. in Nutrition from Case Western University in 2013. At Case Western, she conducted research into the effects of high-fat vs. low-fat diets in the Genetics Department. Following graduation, she participated in the Dietetic Internship Program, a joint program of Indiana University and Purdue University in Indianapolis from 2014 to 2015.

About MGP

Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company’s facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com .

Media Contact: Jenell Loschke

jenell.loschke@mgpingredients.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29fe0cb7-80ee-4064-895c-335453018150