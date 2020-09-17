Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 954 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,115 in the last 365 days.

Missouri Awarded $18 Million Literacy Development Grant

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) was one of 11 states to receive a grant from the U.S. Department of Education for its Comprehensive Literacy State Development (CLSD) program. The $18 million grant will be distributed over five years, allowing the state to advance literacy skills for children from birth through Grade 12.

“Literacy serves as the foundation of learning,” Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said. “Extensive research suggests that reading by Grade 3 is critical to a child’s success in school and life beyond. Improving literacy is central to our aim of improving lives through education.”

The Missouri CLSD program was designed to complement DESE’s commitment to literacy for students under the agency’s Show-Me Success plan. The goal of the project is to support educators’ working knowledge of evidence-based literacy strategies to effectively teach reading and writing to all students. This includes providing professional development to pre-service teachers in institutions of higher education, early childhood education teachers and K-12 educators to enable them to provide effective instruction. This grant will additionally support districts with developing evidenced-based literacy plans to implement in their local schools and provide support for families. 

To learn more about the U.S. Department of Education’s CLSD program, visit here.

You just read:

Missouri Awarded $18 Million Literacy Development Grant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.