Residents of Spencer, Massachusetts, Start Petition to Save Downtown Core from Big Box Store Development
The development would include a 12,850-square-foot drug store chain with drive-thru.
We desperately want our town to maintain its historic charm, so we are inviting interested parties to attend the Town Hall meeting and sign our petition”SPENCER, MA, USA, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residents of Spencer, Massachusetts, are eager to announce the launch of an online petition designed to save its beautiful downtown core from an expansive commercial development.
Spencer, Massachusetts is a quaint town in Worcester County located forty-five minutes east of Springfield, MA. The town boasts a rich history, dating as early as 1721, and is renowned for its spectacular historical buildings and charming small-town feel. Spencer, MA has been on the National Register of Historic Places since the 1980’s.
In the town’s most recent news, a group of passionate residents have started an online petition to stop a major big box drug store chain from building a massive development directly in the middle of its charming downtown core. To date, the petition has received 258 signatures out of its 500-signature goal.
“The development for this vast project will have a devastating impact on Spencer’s beautiful 125-year-old appearance,” says William Fortin, founder of the petition and town citizen. “Not only that, but the developer is seeking a special permit to put this huge building in a residential zone – which would ultimately set a bad precedent for future developments, too.”
“Additionally,” Fortin continues, “we are also highly concerned about the dangerous amount of traffic this will cause in our small downtown area. The intersection where the building will be (at Hwy 31 and 9) doesn’t have a suitable pedestrian crossing that would support additional foot traffic. The only other option forces pedestrians to walk into, or across, the highway and/or entrance-only driveway, which is even more dangerous. This will undoubtedly cause major congestion and dangerous traffic, especially since it will have two entrances and only one exit. It is imperative we do everything we can to halt these proceedings and save the town we all love.”
According to Fortin, The Zoning Board of Appeals will be holding a public hearing about the proposal on September 29th, 2020. This meeting will be held in the Town Hall on Main Street at 7pm, with virtual and in-person attendance options.
“We desperately want our town to maintain its historic charm, so we are inviting interested parties to attend the Town Hall meeting and sign our petition,” states Fortin. “We need the support of our community and beyond and hope to gain momentum as we continue through this critical process. I invite any members of the media to contact me for an interview at any time. We need your support, too!”
The proposed development of the drug store chain includes a 12,850-square-foot commercial space with a drive-thru on four lots bounded by High, Main, and Pleasant streets.
For more information about Spencer, MA, or to sign the petition, please visit www.facebook.com/savespencerma or www.change.org/SaveSpencerMA.
About Spencer, Massachusetts
Spencer, Massachusetts is located in Worcester County and, according to the 2010 census, has a population of 11,688 people. The town was first settled in 1717 by Nathaniel Wood and permanently settled in 1721 by Samuel Bemis. In the 1700’s, Spencer was a major point of interest on the Old Boston Post Road’s stage route and its citizens played a role in the War of Independence and Battle of Bunker Hill.
