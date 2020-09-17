Some Tennessee BlueCross, Cigna Consumers to Receive Rebate Checks Starting in September

NASHVILLE — Ahead of the start of the Open Enrollment period (Nov. 1 — Dec. 15) for 2021, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) advises consumers to be on the lookout for rebate checks from two insurance carriers that will be hitting consumers’ mailboxes throughout the month of September.

The checks are being sent to approximately 143,000 consumers who purchased individual health insurance coverage from BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee or Cigna health insurance companies through the Federally Facilitated Marketplace (FFM) in 2019, either directly or through healthcare.gov. Consumers should note that these payments are only for Tennesseans who purchased their policies through the FFM and not for those consumers who receive their BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee or Cigna insurance coverage through other means such as their employer.

“I am pleased to report that BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee and Cigna are returning money to consumers because their health insurance costs were lower than originally anticipated,” said TDCI Commissioner Hodgen Mainda. “This is good news for Tennessee as these rebates will give money back to hard-working Tennessee families that can be used during these unprecedented economic times.”

Consumers who have questions about their rebate checks should contact their carriers directly at the following contact numbers:

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee : 1-888-747-8957 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday)

: 1-888-747-8957 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday) Cigna: 1-800-244-6224 (24 hours a day)

Additionally, TDCI reminds consumers to be wary of scam artists who may want to perpetrate a scam at the expense of consumers who may be receiving a rebate check. To help protect consumers, TDCI reminds consumers of these tips:

The rebate checks are valid and should be deposited by the policyholder. Do not believe anyone who might say otherwise.

Do not give your check or any of your personal or financial information to someone who contacts you and whom you do not know.

If someone tries to steal your rebate check or claim it as their own, report it to your local police or law enforcement agency immediately.

“Tennesseans should be cautious if they are approached about their rebate check by someone they do not know. If you have questions about your rebate check, please contact your health insurance carrier directly,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner of Insurance Rachel Jrade-Rice. “If you have questions about your insurance policy or if you believe you need to file a complaint about an insurance company or an agent, contact our Consumer Insurance Services team at 615-741-2218 or 1-800-342-4029.”

TDCI recently announced the approval of rates for six health insurance carriers offering coverage on the individual market in Tennessee on the FFM for 2021. More information about the Open Enrollment period for 2021 can be found here.

To further assist consumers, TDCI created the following FAQs (frequently asked questions).

Q: Who will receive these health insurance rebate checks?

A: Approximately 143,000 health insurance consumers who had purchased insurance coverage from either BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee or Cigna on the FFM in 2019.

Q: How and when will the checks be mailed?

A: Checks will be mailed via the United States Postal Service separately from BlueCross BlueShield Tennessee and Cigna throughout the month of September and should arrive by the end of September or very early October 2020.

Q: Who should I contact with my questions about my rebate check?

A: Consumers who had purchased individual health insurance coverage from either BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee or Cigna in 2019 should contact those health insurance companies directly.

