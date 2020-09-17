Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Free Webinar: Vertebrate Pests & Human Health

September 30th at 12:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m.

Stephen M. Vantassel, Vertebrate Pest Specialist, for the Montana Department of Agriculture is presenting a no-cost webinar entitled Vertebrate Pests and Human Health on September 30th at 12:00 and 6:00pm. This 1 CE hour-long training will discuss the threats posed by vertebrate animals to human-health and safety and will provide some tips for mitigating those threats. Preregistration is required.

To preregister or to learn more about available trainings visit https://mtplants.mt.gov/PesticideApplicator/MeetingSearch.aspx.

Select the 32 - Vertebrate Pest category under the Webinar meeting type.

For additional information on vertebrate pests visit https://agr.mt.gov/Topics/Vertebrate-Pests

 

Stephen M. Vantassel, CWCP, ACE

Vertebrate Pest Specialist

Montana Department of Agriculture

625 NE Main St. Ste 3

Lewistown, MT 59457

406-538-3004

svantassel@mt.gov

For publications on control of vertebrate pests click

https://agr.mt.gov/Topics/Vertebrate-Pests

For videos on the control of vertebrate pests click

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZjuOhPrQ07tiLslF04Ccag

 

