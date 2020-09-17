Free Webinar: Vertebrate Pests & Human Health
September 30th at 12:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m.
Stephen M. Vantassel, Vertebrate Pest Specialist, for the Montana Department of Agriculture is presenting a no-cost webinar entitled Vertebrate Pests and Human Health on September 30th at 12:00 and 6:00pm. This 1 CE hour-long training will discuss the threats posed by vertebrate animals to human-health and safety and will provide some tips for mitigating those threats. Preregistration is required.
To preregister or to learn more about available trainings visit https://mtplants.mt.gov/PesticideApplicator/MeetingSearch.aspx.
Select the 32 - Vertebrate Pest category under the Webinar meeting type.
For additional information on vertebrate pests visit https://agr.mt.gov/Topics/Vertebrate-Pests
Stephen M. Vantassel, CWCP, ACE
Vertebrate Pest Specialist
Montana Department of Agriculture
625 NE Main St. Ste 3
Lewistown, MT 59457
406-538-3004
For publications on control of vertebrate pests click
https://agr.mt.gov/Topics/Vertebrate-Pests
For videos on the control of vertebrate pests click
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZjuOhPrQ07tiLslF04Ccag