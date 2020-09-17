Nation Founder life, work portrayed in virtual exhibition

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 17 - A virtual exhibition, called Dr. António Agostinho Neto - Memórias Fotográficas? was inaugurated today, on the website of the Angolan Embassy in Portugal. ,

The exhibition hosted at www.embaixadadeangola.pt. consists of 57 photographs that aim to convey what was the life and work of the Founder of Angolan nation.

In a greeting to the day of the National Hero, the Angolan ambassador to Portugal, Carlos Alberto Fonseca, placed a wreath on the bust of Agostinho Neto that is on the premises of that diplomatic mission.

In this spirit, a virtual conference will be held on Friday (18), transmitted through the application "Zoom", called "Angolan Nationalist Conscience in the Poetry of Agostinho Neto.

The meeting will have the participation of 10 national and foreign personalities.

This year, in contrast to previous years, due to the contingency measures imposed by covid-19, the ceremony was restricted and merely symbolic.

Born in the commune of Ícolo e Bengo on 17 September 1922, António Agostinho Neto died in Moscow, former Soviet Union, on 10 September 1979.

He ruled the country from independence until his death (1975/1979).

He was a doctor, trained in medicine (in Coimbra), politician and Angolan writer. Author of several literary works, including "Sacred Hope" and "Impossible Renunciation" .