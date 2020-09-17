Electro Rent Launches New Test & Measurement Website and E-commerce Platform

Enables customers to buy new and pre-owned equipment directly online

Electro Rent, a global leader in test and technology solutions, has added e-commerce capability to its new global website. The new website helps customers to find, research and compare more than 21,000 test and measurement products.



The new site offers a streamlined, user-friendly experience with improved functionality, simple account creation, mobile compatibility and a resource library that features industry-focused white papers and technical testing resources.



Visitors to electroent.com can get rental estimates or request quotes, place orders and choose to buy from more than 8,000 new and pre-owned products and 2,300 parts in stock. Standard shipping will be included at no additional charge for a limited time for all e-commerce purchases shipped within the United States.



With the world’s largest rental inventory and top brands such as Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, Tektronix and many others, Electro Rent offers customers more choices and a better selection of test equipment. Using our e-commerce capabilities, customers can quickly and easily purchase new and pre-owned products from leading brands directly from our website.



To purchase online, customers simply select a product, press the “buy online” button and complete the purchase via online cart and checkout. According to Brian Stowell, Vice President of Marketing, “We have taken the time to ensure that our e-commerce system allows customers to get the products they need quickly and easily with a few simple steps."



With the launch of the new website and e-commerce, Electro Rent is also launching several new digital products, including a custom-designed online client punchout catalog and tools that make managing orders and test equipment easier. The paperless punchout enables customers to order directly from Electro Rent from within their existing procurement system.



According to Mike Clark, Americas CEO, “We are excited to launch our e-commerce capability. Our goal is to make things easier for our customers. Now, they can get the solutions they need, enabling them to spend more time on critical projects.”



To celebrate the launch of the new e-commerce platform, Electro Rent is offering free standard shipping for a limited time within the United States. Click here to experience the new website with e-commerce capability.

Brian Stowell Electro Rent brian.stowell@electrorent.com