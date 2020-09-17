Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Onex Third-Quarter Dividend Declared

/EIN News/ -- All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated 

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) today declared a third-quarter dividend of C$0.10 per Subordinate Voting Share payable on October 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 9, 2020.

For further information:
Claire Glossop Irani
Director, Client and Product Solutions
Tel: +1 416.362.7711

Onex Website:  www.onex.com

