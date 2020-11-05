New York US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Lawyers to Help a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in New York to Help with Compensation that Might Exceed $100,000 if They Were Exposed to Asbestos

"Most Navy Veterans who now have lung cancer are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too-if they had significant exposure to asbestos in the service.” — New York US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New York include US Navy Veterans, civilian workers at Fort Drum, workers at one of New York’s 40+ power plants, maritime workers, shipyard workers at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, manufacturing, or industrial workers in upstate New York, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, millwrights, pipefitters, boiler technicians, welders, insulators, roofers, machinists, miners, railroad workers or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.