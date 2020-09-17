Couchbase Adds Third Day to Connect.ONLINE Developer Conference

Developer event expands speaker roster and adds an extra day to accommodate rapidly-growing registration and community contribution; now includes more than 100 presentations from users, customers, partners and Couchbase experts

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced the addition of a third day to its annual developer conference, Couchbase Connect.ONLINE, now taking place October 14-16, 2020. The free online event will feature speakers from Infosys, Red Hat, Amdocs, Amadeus, Beckton Dickenson, CenterEdge, Tikeasy, MindTickle, Trendyol, and more.

The three-day event, sponsored by Infosys, CData, and erwin, will include presentations from Couchbase customers, partners, and developers, alongside Couchbase’s own team of experts, to discuss development and deployment best practices with Couchbase. Session tracks include Development, Couchbase Server, Mobile & Edge, Run Couchbase on Containers, Query & Indexing, Analytics FTS & Eventing, and Training & Awards. Attendees will glean insights they need to build new applications and services while interacting live with presenters and Couchbase technical experts. A sampling of speakers and their presentations include:

Erdem Erbas, Developer, Trendyol: Why Couchbase? Use Cases at Trendyol, the Amazon-like retailer of Turkey

Ferenc Fabian, Senior Software Engineer, Fluid Pay: Couchbase with Go language from Version 0 to 2

Douglas Rohde, Software Engineer, ScienceLogic: Orchestrating a Coucbase CE Cluster in Docker Swarm with Couchcontrol

Daniele Angeli, Founder & CEO, MOLO17: Zulu Emergency: A Couchbase Mobile Use Case in the Emergency Sector

Kishan Iyer, Pluralsight Trainer & Content Engineer, Loonycorn: Cluster Management in Couchbase

Couchbase Connect.ONLINE will also feature the inaugural Couchbase Community Awards program, recognizing organizations and individuals throughout the Couchbase community who are accelerating the modernization of legacy applications, moving to the cloud and enabling innovation for enterprise-critical applications. Finalists will be announced during the event, and members of the Couchbase community will have the opportunity to vote for the winners. The finalists will be determined by a panel of four judges, including:

“We are pleased to extend this year’s developer event, Couchbase Connect.ONLINE, by another day to accommodate the high interest from members of our community to present and attend,” said Peter Finter, SVP and CMO of Couchbase. “With now more than 100 presentations, we promise a content-rich event with access to our experts to facilitate the interactive idea exchange that we all appreciate from in-person events of the past.”

