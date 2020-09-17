Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 948 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,113 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts’ Constitution Day Statement

Media Contact:  

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts’ Constitution Day Statement

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Constitution Day.  Constitution Day is observed on September 17, 2020.

 

“On Constitution Day, we reflect on the blessing of living in a country where the law respects and protects our freedoms.  Since taking effect in 1789, our government’s basic framework has been firm to withstand trial and flexible to be amended for the common good.  This year, we especially celebrate the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, ratified 100 years ago, which guarantees women the right to vote.  Let’s continue to uphold the Constitution in keeping with its intent of creating ‘a more perfect union’ in a nation of diverse states.”

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts’ Constitution Day Statement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.