Deacom Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deacom, Inc., an enterprise software company headquartered in Chesterbrook, PA, is excited to be celebrating its 25th anniversary this month. Over the years, the ERP provider has been able to develop one of the industry’s most robust enterprise software solutions designed specifically for those in the process manufacturing industry.

Jay Deakins, Founder and CEO of Deacom, started Deacom from the basement of his family home where he developed, sold, implemented, and supported the software single-handedly.

“When I began this journey, my mission was to create an enterprise software system that was easier to use than other systems on the market,” said Deakins. “Every decision made in that basement was made from the perspective of making complex issues as simple as they could be. All these years later, our entire team continues to further evolve and develop our mantra of “Complexity Made Simpler.”

Today, that basement has given way to more than 160 Deacom team members spread across three offices in the US and Europe, and Deacom stands as an internationally recognized ERP provider for the process manufacturing industry. The company plans to strengthen international expansion efforts by opening its next office in Asia within the next few years.

Reflecting on the milestone, Deakins said, “The two most gratifying things that have happened over the past 25 years has been watching our team members take on new challenges that allow them to grow professionally and as people, as well as watching our customers grow their own businesses through the help of our software and expertise.”

Transforming complex business processes into a simpler solution continues to be at the heart of Deacom’s software development philosophy. This concept drives the company’s mission to provide ONE System, ONE User Experience, ONE Fixed Price, and ONE Team.

