Enveil Releases New Infographic Highlighting the Business-Enabling Power of Privacy Enhancing Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new infographic released today by Enveil, the pioneering data security company protecting Data in Use, highlights the growing need for Privacy Enhancing Technologies — an increasingly visible family of technologies that enable, enhance, and preserve the privacy of data throughout its lifecycle. The term Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) has been around for decades and is now experiencing a renaissance as the global awareness, demand, and regulation for privacy increases. These technologies allow data assets to be securely and privately used, overcoming the very regulatory barriers that have in many ways spurred a renewed interest in their utilization.

“Privacy Enhancing Technologies can be used to enable a number of critical business functions while prioritizing the privacy and security of data assets, an increasingly important need amid the rise of global privacy regulations,” said Dr. Ellison Anne Williams, Founder and CEO of Enveil. “There is no doubt PETs are transformative and we’re proud to be advocating for and solutioning in this powerful category that is delivering unparalleled business value. PETs such as homomorphic encryption aren’t making something better; they are making something entirely new possible.”

There are a broad and varied range of business-enabling capabilities powered by Privacy Enhancing Technologies. While the label itself is intuitively powerful, it is also ill-defined and often misunderstood and this infographic is designed to help educated business leaders on the power of the technologies within this category. For organizations, PETs are an innovative path to extracting critical insights without the need to move or replicate data, enabling them to pursue data sharing and collaboration practices while remaining in compliance.

To download the infographic or learn more about how Enveil is delivering on the promise of this powerful category, please visit: https://www.enveil.com/privacyenhancingtechnologies

About Enveil: Enveil is a pioneering data security company protecting Data in Use. Enveil’s business-enabling and privacy-preserving capabilities for secure data search, sharing, and collaboration protect data while it's being used or processed – the 'holy grail' of data encryption. Powered by homomorphic encryption, Enveil’s ZeroReveal® solutions allow organizations to securely derive insights, cross-match, and search third-party data assets without ever revealing the contents of the search itself or compromising the security or ownership of the underlying data. Enveil is 2020 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and its award-winning solutions deliver nation-state level protection to the global marketplace. Founded by U.S. Intelligence Community alumni with backgrounds in mathematics, algorithmics, and machine learning, Enveil is revolutionizing data security by addressing a Data in Use vulnerability that people have been chasing for more than 20 years. Learn more at www.enveil.com.

