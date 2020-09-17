RangeForce Launches Battle Fortress Cyber Range

Remote cybersecurity teams can create and spin up advanced blue/red team exercises for continuous training at enterprise scale, using their own re-usable security stack

MANASSAS, Va., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RangeForce today announced availability of Battle Fortress Cyber Range, a highly scalable and affordable cloud-based cyber range that allows hundreds of cybersecurity professionals to remotely participate and continuously train using offensive red team or defensive blue team exercises.



Battle Fortress is a scalable and re-usable cyber range to recreate an entire IT environment and emulate a company’s existing security tools to support training of remote SOC teams. It is the only cyber range that is fully integrated with a hands-on skills training platform and enables security professionals to practice working together to stay ahead of pandemic-related and other cybersecurity threats.

Cyber ranges have used simulated breach environments to prepare workforces for the stress, panic, and communication barriers they will face during a real cyberattack. But until now, they have required multi-million dollar hardware and services investments costing more than $500,000 to stand up. Additionally, each exercise had to be planned and built at a cost of $50,000 to $100,000 each, used once and thrown away, according to the Financial Sector Sharing and Analysis Council .

For a third of that cost, RangeForce Battle Fortress is fast and easy to deploy using real infrastructure and re-usable exercises built from RangeForce’s extensive library of attack vectors. Working remotely, teams can train together in their own roles, practice detection and response processes in their own tools, and train continuously. With Battle Fortress, customers can run multiple exercises a year, building new scenarios with each exercise and integrating individual skills training in between to fill gaps uncovered in each exercise.

The Battle Fortress Cyber Range and battle exercises can be purchased, deployed, and operated as part of the overall RangeForce CyberSkills Platform or separately.

“The cyber range market has been demanding an affordable solution since well before enterprises began having to cope with the needs of remote workers alongside the ongoing skills shortage,” said Gordon Lawson, RangeForce President. “Every security team is challenged with working closely together to practice and manage incident detection and response — often from around the world while using an increasingly complex mix of technologies. With Battle Fortress we’re continuing to invest heavily in our mission to upskill security, now with a scalable, affordable and re-usable cyber range that brings an enterprise’s security stack to life for critical training. RangeForce now offers the industry's only integrated hands-on skills training platform and hyper-scalable cloud-based cyber range. ”

According to Oliver Friedrichs, RangeForce board member and founder of Phantom Cyber Corp., “Having experienced the challenge of applying effective processes across multiple security tools, it makes great sense to me to integrate security stacks into a cyber range. What has been missing is the ability to connect the tool operators and other members of the team with the tools and processes so that the entire security continuum (people, process, and technology) can be applied, measured, and improved when run against real cyberattacks. RangeForce's new Battle Fortress Cyber Range enables this holistic execution and allows us to measure results with blue team exercises that are true team events. For the first time, security leaders can watch and measure the progress of their people working together to execute playbooks using multiple integrated technologies to fight back against real cyberattacks. As teams improve and grow together, the enterprise achieves increased cyber-resiliency."

With Battle Fortress, enterprises gain:

A hyper-scalable cloud based cyber range that is easy to deploy in any remote work environment

Re-usable red and blue team exercises such as compromised credentials, spear phishing, lateral movement and many more

Powerful emulation of security stack environments featuring tools such as Cisco, Splunk, Recorded Future and more.

RangeForce Battle Fortress is available immediately with a variety of price points and packages. Download our datasheet for more details.

About RangeForce

RangeForce makes creating highly skilled cybersecurity defenders simple, flexible, and fast for all enterprises. Powered by the industry’s first SaaS-based, integrated cybersecurity simulation and virtual cyber range, we help customers operationalize a security training program in hours, saving up to 65% over traditional training and up to $1M annually on hosted cyber ranges. RangeForce is revolutionizing cybersecurity training with its adaptive learning to rapidly train and cross-train DevOps, IT, and security professionals, and security training orchestration integrating best-of-breed solutions from a growing ecosystem of RangeForce partners. Train with us to build cyber resilience!

