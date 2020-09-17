Large Midwest Health System Selects KeyedIn for Project Portfolio Management

--KeyedIn Projects provides proven solutions for project portfolio management, resource management and more--

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyedIn, a leader in Agile Portfolio Management , today announced that one of the largest health systems in the Midwest selected KeyedIn Projects as the project portfolio management (PPM) solution for its growing project management office (PMO).

KeyedIn Projects will automate the entire project lifecycle for this healthcare leader, from demand planning and portfolio management to project execution and resource management.

“The selection of KeyedIn by yet another prominent health system highlights the growing footprint of our company’s portfolio management solutions within the healthcare industry, both in the U.S. and Europe,” said Tim Short, Chief Revenue Officer for KeyedIn.

“In addition to being a very good fit functionally to meet the portfolio management needs at this health system, their team also concluded that KeyedIn would be a long-term partner they could trust. From helping with their data migration to working within their aggressive time scales, our KeyedIn team quickly earned the trust and confidence of this organization and demonstrated our commitment to supporting them now and well into the future.”

KeyedIn Projects provides a comprehensive PPM solution for its healthcare customers, including the following significant product capabilities:

Portfolio Insights – The ability to build portfolios “on the fly” and derive rich analytics from those ad-hoc groupings is especially valuable in distributed healthcare organizations where projects are often managed by a program or portfolio manager and part of a broader initiative.

– The ability to build portfolios “on the fly” and derive rich analytics from those ad-hoc groupings is especially valuable in distributed healthcare organizations where projects are often managed by a program or portfolio manager and part of a broader initiative. Scenario Modeling and Project Move – The healthcare sector is always changing rapidly – with the current pandemic as one example – and KeyedIn gives healthcare PMOs the flexibility to model and adjust alternative portfolio and resource plans as corporate objectives change.

– The healthcare sector is always changing rapidly – with the current pandemic as one example – and KeyedIn gives healthcare PMOs the flexibility to model and adjust alternative portfolio and resource plans as corporate objectives change. Resource Management – As healthcare organizations continue to be asked to do more with less, resourcing is key. KeyedIn allows health systems to manage resources at a strategic level while not impacting the detailed task planning on the ground, making it easy to see where bottlenecks are, where contractors might be needed, etc.

To learn more about how healthcare organizations leverage KeyedIn, visit https://www.keyedin.com/customers/healthcare/ .

About KeyedIn

KeyedIn helps organizations simplify business processes, improve performance and drive results through its innovative SaaS-based business solutions. The company’s flagship product, KeyedIn Projects, is a cloud-based project and portfolio management (PPM) solution that enables project management offices (PMOs) and embedded services teams (ESOs) to increase productivity, cut reporting costs and save operating expenses. Headquartered in Minneapolis, KeyedIn has hundreds of customers worldwide, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, LexisNexis and OfficeDepot. For more information, visit www.keyedin.com , or contact 866-662-6820.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for KeyedIn

lisa@lchcommunications.com

516-643-1642