OPPI20 Keynote Speaker Lineup Aims to Create Virtual Space and Place

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Professional Planners Institute (OPPI) is pleased to announce its Keynote Speaker lineup for its virtual 2020 Conference (OPPI20: Finding a Place in Evolving Communities) happening over four days: September 23 & 30 and October 7 & 14, 2020.



The OPPI20 virtual conference program offers attendees four keynote presentations, 50+ interactive training sessions and workshops relating to the conference themes of demographics and housing. Each day of OPPI20 features a unique keynote session:

Day 1 (September 23) - Author, John Bousfield Distinguished Visitor in Planning, UofT, Jay Pitter, MES, kicks off Day 1 of OPPI20. Jay is an award-winning placemaker whose practice mitigates growing divides in cities across North America. She spearheads institutional city-building projects specializing in public space design and policy, forgotten densities, mobility equity, gender-responsive design, inclusive public engagement and healing fraught sites. What distinguishes Jay is her multidisciplinary approach, located at the nexus of urban design and social equity, which translates community insights and aspirations into the built environment. Jay’s keynote “Facing the Future” will historically spatialize this moment of reckoning while calling urban planners to embrace both aspiration and accountability for creating equitable cities.



RPPs from across Ontario will gather virtually for the four-day conference to participate in forums to work through critical issues and case studies, gain feedback from peers and present their work, best practices and research. OPPI20 is the biggest annual educational and networking event for professional planners in Ontario. For more information on OPPI’s 2020 Conference, please visit our website, ontarioplanners.ca .

About the Ontario Professional Planners Institute (OPPI)

OPPI is the recognized voice of the Province’s planning profession. Our over 4,600 members work in government, private practice, universities, and not-for-profit agencies in the fields of urban and rural development, community design, environmental planning, transportation, health, social services, heritage conservation, housing, and economic development. Our student members attend accredited undergraduate and graduate planning programs at six Ontario universities. Members meet quality practice requirements and are accountable to OPPI and the public to practice ethically and to abide by a Professional Code of Practice. Only Full Members are authorized by the Ontario Professional Planners Institute Act, 1994, to use the title “Registered Professional Planner” (or “RPP”).