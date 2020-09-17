FPUC’s Hurricane Michael Settlement Hearing Set for Monday, September 21

As Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the PSC must limit on-site public participation at the hearing and workshop; therefore, no member of the public may attend in person.

Any interested person wanting to participate by telephone during the hearing should contact the PSC’s Office of General Counsel at 850-413-6199 no later than 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17.

The Commission hearing will be available on the PSC’s website.

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.