Virtual Growing Up WILD Workshop Scheduled for Educators This Fall

Concord, NH – Educators interested in incorporating nature, wildlife, and science activities into their curriculum are invited to join the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department for a two-part professional development workshop this fall. This first-ever remote Growing Up WILD: Exploring Nature with Young Children seminar is intended for instructors of children ages 3-7 and is designed to build on a child’s sense of wonder about nature, encouraging them to explore wildlife and the world around them.

The first segment of this training includes the completion of several self-paced online modules using Google Classroom. This virtual tutorial experience will be available for registered participants beginning on October 1.

The second part of this course is a live Zoom follow-up meeting that will take place at the end of October. Participants can choose from either October 28 (1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m.) or October 30 (9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.) and will receive the link to their selected Zoom session in the Google Classroom once they have completed their online coursework.

Thanks to a generous donation from the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of NH, the cost for this workshop is only $5.00! Once registered, participants will receive an email with instruction outlining how to submit their payment. Official registrants will also be mailed the Growing Up WILD: Exploring Nature with Young Children curriculum book.

The workshop is limited to 50 people. To register for this workshop, visit https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/AllEvents?EventTypeID=178&ClassActivity=104.

Project WILD is an international conservation and environmental education program developed by the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies that focuses on wildlife and habitat. To learn more visit www.fishwildlife.org/projectwild.