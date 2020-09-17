Kinestral Technologies joins Siemens Connect Ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- Hayward, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siemens and Kinestral Technologies, Inc. today announced that Kinestral, developer and manufacturer of Halio® smart-tinting glass, has joined the growing Siemens Connect Ecosystem – a network that brings together experts in software development, IT, cybersecurity, remote and digital services, and business intelligence.

“We are very excited about joining the Siemens Connect Ecosystem,” says Walter Simon, VP of Business Development at Halio North America. “The integration of the Halio system with Siemens’ building management system completely aligns with our mission to deliver a world-class user experience. Halio’s tinting capabilities will complement some of Siemens’ applications like Comfy and Enlighted to create a truly smart building.”

The Siemens Ecosystem pulls together the tools, processes, training, and support necessary for third-party solution providers to successfully create solutions that integrate seamlessly with Siemens’ platforms, including Desigo CC, the APOGEE Automation System, and related platforms.

“As more and more connected devices enable us to deliver on the promises of a truly intelligent building, organizations must be able to adapt quickly and advance smart building operations and performance. The Siemens Connect Ecosystem is our answer to this digital transformation, which lets us all create places perfectly designed for their purpose,” says Brad Haeberle, VP of Solutions and Service at Siemens.

Integration of Halio into the Siemens Connect Ecosystem will allow Kinestral Technologies and Siemens to leverage their partnership and meet increasingly more demanding building and occupant needs for natural light management in a smart, healthy, and green building. Halio smart-tinting glass responds instantly to a changing environment and tints uniformly into natural shades of grey to keep out excessive heat and glare. By integrating Halio into Siemens’ building management system, facility managers gain a powerful new tool to optimize building performance. Halio smart-tinting glass reduces HVAC costs while still maximizing the use of natural light to deliver enhanced occupant comfort.

About the Siemens Connect Ecosystem

By 2025, there will be more than 40.6 billion connected devices in smart buildings, and the ability to quickly adapt and advance smart building operation is more critical than ever. The Siemens Connect Ecosystem brings together experts in software development, IT, cybersecurity, remote and digital services, and business intelligence in a searchable catalog of partner use case solutions and documentation. A thriving software ecosystem supports the digital transformation, helping our customers create places that are perfectly designed for their purpose and granting them the freedom to focus on the goals that drive their business forward. Learn more at usa.siemens.com/siemensconnect

About Kinestral Technologies

Kinestral Technologies, Inc. develops technology that transforms glass into responsive, intelligent, appealing, and architectural elements. The company’s research and development efforts have resulted in a growing global patent portfolio in manufacturing, device processing, and smart window control systems. Halio products are available exclusively through Halio North America, LLC or Halio International, S.A., Kinestral and AGC, Inc. joint venture companies. Visit www.kinestral.com for more information.

About Siemens

Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source – with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. SI creates environments that care. With around 72,000 employees worldwide, Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and its U.S. corporate headquarters in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, USA. Learn more at usa.siemens/buildingtechnologies

Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Through the separately managed companies Siemens Energy, the global energy business of Siemens, and Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is shaping the energy systems of today and tomorrow as well as the world market for passenger and freight services. Due to its majority stakes in the publicly listed companies Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (as part of Siemens Energy), Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital healthcare services as well as environmentally friendly solutions for onshore and offshore wind power generation. For more than 160 years, the company has innovated and invented technologies to support American industry spanning manufacturing, energy, healthcare and infrastructure. In fiscal 2019, Siemens USA reported revenue of $26.5 billion and employs approximately 50,000 people throughout all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Learn more at usa.siemens.com.

Attachment

Katrien Herdewyn Kinestral Technologies 5107786537 kherdewyn@kinestral.com