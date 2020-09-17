IVANS Recognizes Agencies, Insurers and MGAs for Excellence in Connectivity and Automation

IVANS Connected Agency and Digital Insurer awards honor companies advancing insurer-agency-MGA connectivity and use of automated data exchange innovations

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS®, a division of Applied Systems®, today announced the IVANS Connected Agency and Digital Insurer recipients. Presented at IVANS Connect, the awards honor agencies, insurers and MGAs for excellence in their ability to increase connectivity and automate data exchange to create a more profitable and valuable distribution channel.

IVANS Connected Agencies are recognized for increased connectivity with insurers, including having fully customized their IVANS Exchange™ Connections Report, indicating interest for specific download or with which insurers they are appointed. Additionally, agents will have used IVANS Markets to identify market appetite. This year, 566 agencies were recognized as IVANS Connected agencies, nearly 25% more than 2019.

The full list of IVANS Connected agencies can be viewed here.

IVANS Digital Insurers and MGAs are recognized for providing connectivity and automate information exchange with agency partners across the policy lifecycle – from marketing, to quoting, to servicing and renewals. Insurers can qualify in Commercial Lines and/or Personal Lines. Eleven insurers and one MGA were awarded the title of Gold Digital Insurer/MGA.

The full list of IVANS Digital Insurers can be viewed here; the list of IVANS Digital MGAs can be viewed here.

“As the world continues to work remotely, it is even more important for the independent agency channel to tap into the opportunities for connectivity to create a frictionless agency-insurer-insured experience at each stage of the policy lifecycle,” said Thad Bauer, vice president and general manager, IVANS Insurance Solutions. “We are proud to partner with these world-class agencies, insurers and MGAs that are pushing our industry forward in embracing the connectivity and automation required to provide the best services and products to the end customer.”

