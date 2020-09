ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Approval of MicroVision Proxy Proposals

/EIN News/ -- REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (Nasdaq:MVIS) announced that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., (“ISS”), and Glass Lewis recommend that MicroVision shareholders vote to approve the Company proposals described in the Company’s Proxy Statement filed August 25, 2020. ISS and Glass Lewis are leading independent proxy advisory firms relied upon by hundreds of major institutional investment firms and mutual funds.



“We are pleased that both ISS and Glass Lewis agree with the Board that a vote to increase the authorized number of shares of the Company’s common stock is in the best interest of the Company as the Company continues to explore strategic alternatives, including the sale of the Company,” said Sumit Sharma, Chief Executive Officer. “Every vote is important and I encourage our shareholders to support the Company by voting to approve the proposals in our Proxy Statement before the Special Meeting of Shareholders on October 8, 2020.”

Detailed information about the proposals can be found in the Company’s Proxy Statement. If shareholders have any questions or need assistance voting shares, they can contact the firm assisting the Company in solicitation of proxies: Saratoga Proxy Consulting LLC, at (212) 257-1311 or (888) 368-0379 or info@saratogaproxy.com

About MicroVision

MicroVision is the creator of PicoP® scanning technology, an ultra-miniature sensing and projection solution based on the laser beam scanning methodology pioneered by the Company. MicroVision’s platform approach for this sensing and display solution means that its technology can be adapted to a wide array of applications and form factors. We combine our hardware, software, and algorithms to unlock value for our customers by providing them a differentiated advanced solution for a rapidly evolving, always-on world.

Extensive research has led MicroVision to become an independently recognized leader in the development of intellectual property. MicroVision’s IP portfolio has been recognized by the Patent Board as a top 50 IP portfolio among global industrial companies and has been included in the Ocean Tomo 300 Patent Index. The Company is based in Redmond, Washington.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.microvision.com , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc or follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision .

MicroVision® and PicoP® are registered trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

