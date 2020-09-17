IntelliChief Digital Events Presents: "Checking the Intelligence of Your Analytics"

Next week, IntelliChief will explore the role analytics play in the success of the enterprise. You will learn how to obtain data that reveals the truth about your business processes, generate reports without manually collecting data, and gain a better understanding of the ROI of insightful analytics. Don't miss out!

94% of business professionals say data and analytics are important to their business growth and digital transformation. - The 2020 Global State of Enterprise Analytics

Making decisions based on real-time data is crucial to a successful business. Whether that data represents open AP invoices, early pay discount opportunities, customer orders needing urgent fulfillment, or the overall cycle time of transactions processed, the only way to measure this information and present it to key decision-makers before the data enters your ERP system is through analytics.

IntelliChief Analytics is a flexible solution that helps you cut costs, bolster cash flow, and eliminate operational inefficiencies across every department. In our upcoming webinar, "Checking the Intelligence of Your Analytics," we will showcase IntelliChief Analytics and its real-life use cases. Join IntelliChief on September 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. EST, you will walk away with:

How “Ready-Made” analytics can assist you in setting your benchmarks

The ease of creating “Self-Service” reports without IT assistance

Gain operational visibility by creating scalable dashboards

Drill down on KPls to reflect your company culture or mission

IntelliChief Analytics provides you with customizable reports formatted to the needs of your enterprise. You can even schedule reports to be shared automatically via email, eliminating the need to prepare and send them yourself. It’s the fastest way to integrate business intelligence into your company culture. You’ll learn all about this and more at our must-see webinar “Checking the Intelligence of Your Analytics” on September 24.

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions provider that utilizes industry-leading software to streamline enterprise-class business processes. As an Oracle Gold Partner and Infor Solution Partner, IntelliChief is recognized for its intuitive document management and workflow automation solutions. With decades of expertise in the market and seamless integration with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, IntelliChief is the clear choice for businesses looking to streamline processes, eliminate waste, and increase revenue. Many IntelliChief customers achieve a full ROI within the first year of implementation. Users can create, capture, manage, archive, retrieve, and distribute mission-critical documents directly from their familiar ERP screens, automating, and streamlining business process workflows throughout their organization. For more information, visit https://www.intellichief.com/

