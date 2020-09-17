InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Coverage Initiated for Sanwire Corp.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Sanwire Corp. (OTC: SNWR) , a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



Sanwire Corp. specializes in locating unique opportunities in fragmented markets and implementing its aggregated technologies to consolidate distinct services into unified platforms of delivery. Founded in 1997 and based out of Las Vegas, Nevada, Sanwire has operated and sold several subsidiaries as it has worked in various industry segments. Currently, there are two new holdings that were added to the company’s portfolio through two recent acquisitions, including Intercept Music Inc. in March 2020 and the Art Is War Record Label in June 2020.

As part of the Client Partner relationship with Sanwire, IBN will leverage its investor-based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , wire services via NetworkWire , blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Sanwire .

Mr. Chris Whitcomb, chief executive officer of Sanwire, comments, "We are delighted to have IBN join our team. We look forward to IBN’s contributions in helping to inform our partners, investment community and shareholders of our past and future accomplishments. IBN’s diversified network will certainly contribute to Sanwire’s growth, and we intend on ramping up this partnership rapidly.”

With 14+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners in improving communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands , IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers . IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Sanwire with the solutions needed to reach a wide audience that includes investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

Chris Johnson, director of client solutions for IBN, states, “Intercept Music and the Art Is War Record Label have progressed rapidly from development stage to product commercialization to revenue generation in a short time frame. Intercept is embarking on a rapid growth plan that includes revenue expansion from existing markets, accelerated customer acquisition, new industry partnerships and penetration of new markets. To support Intercept's business plan, IBN will help Sanwire with its multidimensional expansion strategy.”

To learn more about Sanwire, visit the company's corporate newsroom profile at https://www.IBN.fm/SNWR .

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation, a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com .

For further inquiries, contact ir@sanwirecorporation.com , casper.casparian@interceptmusic.com or (424) 835-0833.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 14+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of Client Partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or republished: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.