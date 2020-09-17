mophie unveils new wireless charging solutions

three new wireless charging products offer simultaneous universal charging for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods; available at Apple.com and Apple stores

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and the No. 1 wireless charging pad brand in the U.S.1, today revealed a new line of wireless charging solutions, available at Apple.com and Apple stores: the mophie 3-in-1 wireless charging stand ; mophie 2-in-1 wireless charging stand ; and the mophie powerstation® all-in one . Delivering fast and universal Qi® wireless charging, each solution features a built-in Apple Watch® magnetic charger and allows users to conveniently charge as many as four devices in one central location.

“Quick and easy charging is expected nowadays, but the new wireless charging line from mophie goes beyond that, offering Apple customers three different one-stop-shop charging solutions that best fit on-the-go lifestyles,” said Charlie Quong, vice president of product, power at ZAGG Brands. “The 3-in-1 wireless charging stand and 2-in-1 wireless charging stand are designed to charge multiple devices at once after a long day’s use, while the powerstation all-in-one is for the non-stop consumer who needs compact and convenient charging throughout the day from any location.”

3-in-1 wireless charging stand

Featuring dedicated spots for each Apple device, the 3-in-1 wireless charging stand takes the guess work out of simultaneously charging your iPhone®, Apple Watch, and AirPods®. The sleek, acrylic-finish central charging hub delivers safe and efficient wireless charging on contact with up to 7.5W of power, and charges through iPhone cases up to 3mm thick2. Additional features include:

Wireless stand optimized for iPhone – the easy-to-use stand can charge iPhone in portrait or landscape modes

– the easy-to-use stand can charge iPhone in portrait or landscape modes Built-in Apple Watch charger – magnetic charger holds the watch at the ideal angle to take advantage of Nightstand mode

magnetic charger holds the watch at the ideal angle to take advantage of Nightstand mode AirPods charging – a dedicated charging spot for AirPods Pro or AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ensures charging begins on contact, every time

– a dedicated charging spot for AirPods Pro or AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ensures charging begins on contact, every time Removable stands – Each part of the 3-in-1 wireless charging stand easily clips on and off for quick transport

2-in-1 wireless charging stand

The 2-in-1 wireless charging stand lets you charge up to three devices simultaneously and delivers up to 7.5W of power. Like the 3-in-1 wireless charging stand, the 2-in-1 wireless charging stand boasts a smooth, acrylic finish that looks polished on any tabletop and can charge through lightweight iPhone cases up to 3mm thick. Additional features include:

Wireless stand optimized for iPhone – the easy-to-use stand can charge the iPhone in portrait or landscape modes

– the easy-to-use stand can charge the iPhone in portrait or landscape modes Built-in Apple Watch charger – magnetic charger holds the watch at the ideal angle to take advantage of Nightstand mode

magnetic charger holds the watch at the ideal angle to take advantage of Nightstand mode USB-A port – an extra USB-A port creates space to charge a device, such as AirPods with Charging Case, by wire

– an extra USB-A port creates space to charge a device, such as AirPods with Charging Case, by wire Removable stands – Each part of the 2-in-1 wireless charging stand easily clips on and off for quick transport

powerstation all-in-one

The powerstation all-in-one truly has it all: a wireless charging surface, an Apple Watch magnetic charger, a USB-A port, and an 18W USB-C PD port. Compatible with the latest Apple devices, the powerstation all-in-one contains an 8,000mAh battery that can charge up to four accessories at once with the push of a button. Users can recharge the powerstation via the USB-C® PD port (18W input/output), or charge iPhone via a USB-C-to-Lightning cable (sold separately), getting up to 50% battery in just 30 minutes3. Featuring a matte-finish surface, the powerstation all-in-one is stylish, functional and small enough to fit in a backpack or purse. Additional features include:

Universal wireless charging – wireless charging works on contact and can deliver up to 5W to iPhone, AirPods, or AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

wireless charging works on contact and can deliver up to 5W to iPhone, AirPods, or AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case Built-in Apple Watch magnetic charger – Charge your Apple Watch two ways! Charge it lying flat or flip up the magnetic watch charger to charge it in Nightstand Mode

– Charge your Apple Watch two ways! Charge it lying flat or flip up the magnetic watch charger to charge it in Nightstand Mode LED power indicator – The integrated four-light LED power indicator displays the current battery life

Pricing & Availability:

The new mophie wireless charging line is available now exclusively on mophie.com, Apple.com and in Apple stores worldwide. Suggested retail prices are as follows: 3-in-1 wireless charging stand: $139.95; 2-in-1 wireless charging stand: $99.95; powerstation all-in-one: $139.95.

For the latest updates about all new mophie products, upcoming events and promotions, follow mophie on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram , or register at mophie.com/innovation .

mophie, the mophie logo, and powerstation are trademarks owned by mophie Inc. ZAGG, InvisibleShield, Gear4, IFROGZ and HALO are trademarks owned by ZAGG. USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB Implementers Forum. Apple, iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Qi is a registered trademark of the Wireless Power Consortium. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About mophie

mophie, the No. 1 selling battery case manufacturer and the No. 1 selling battery brand in the US, is a California-based, award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, mophie is the proud developer of the original juice pack®. mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware, software and design. mophie has operations in California, Michigan, Hong Kong, and China. mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple®, Best Buy®, Verizon®, and T-Mobile® stores, as well as Sprint® and other leading retailers. Visit mophie.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram (@mophie).

About ZAGG Brands:

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com .

Media Contact:

ZAGG Brands

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@zagg.com

1Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Mobile Power, Wireless Charging Pad, Based on Dollars, Jan. 2017- July 2020.

2Based on ZAGG Brands internal testing

3Based on a 30-minute charge from 0% on an iPhone Xs using an 18W charger and an Apple USB-C to Lightning cable versus a 5W in-box charger. Results will vary by charging configuration and device.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c2a74af-8144-400d-b9a7-9134a394ae6a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb3c45b9-8c78-4c3c-be84-bf3738da7fbb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7c1d540-d079-41b2-83f6-d48460be8174