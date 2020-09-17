National MI Integrates with Lender Price

Instant access to cloud-based PPE platform streamlines the mortgage process for loan officers and consumers

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) , a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), announced that it is fully integrated with Lender Price, a leading cloud-based product, pricing and eligibility (PPE) engine provider for the mortgage finance industry. Loan officers now have instant access to National MI’s risk-based Rate GPS® through the Lender Price PPE platform.



“National MI is excited to team with Lender Price,” said Norm Fitzgerald, National MI’s chief sales officer. “This integration reinforces our commitment to streamlining and automating the process of ordering private mortgage insurance while mitigating the chance for errors. It also reduces the time from application to closing for loan originators and consumers.”

“We are very pleased to partner with National MI,” said Dawar Alimi, Lender Price co-founder and CEO. “The integration is keeping in line with our commitment to provide lenders with best-in-class service by giving loan officers quick access to competitive private mortgage insurance quotes.”

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com .

About Lender Price

Lender Price is a California-based big data technology innovator and developer of digital mortgage lending technology, including the Digital Lending point-of-sale (POS) tool and an advanced product pricing & eligibility (PPE) engine. Lender Price provides all types of mortgage lending institutions – wholesale and correspondent lenders, banks, credit unions and mortgage brokers – with advanced technology designed to eliminate friction, increase transparency and effectively engage with borrowers. For more information, visit https://lenderprice.com and https://digitallending.com .

