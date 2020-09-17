Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,842 in the last 365 days.

Vishay Precision Group to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, announced that the company’s management will present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on September 23, 2020 at 9:15AM EDT.  A live webcast, as well as the replay, of this presentation will be accessible from the Investors section of the VPG website at http://ir.vpgsensors.com/events.  In addition, the company is available for one-on-one virtual meetings at the conference.

For more information, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact the corporate access coordinators at Sidoti, or email Steve Cantor at VPG’s investor relations department at info@vpgsensors.com.

About VPG
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurements systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company’s force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.

For Investors:
For more information, please contact: 
VPG
Steve Cantor, 781-222-3516
info@vpgsensors.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Vishay Precision Group to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.