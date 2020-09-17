Climb Channel Solutions Adds CloudSaver to Distribution Line

/EIN News/ -- EATONTOWN, N.J., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor, will begin to distribute CloudSaver 's managed AWS cost optimization solution. CloudSaver combines its proprietary technology with extensive managed services capabilities to significantly reduce a company's cloud infrastructure spend.



CloudSaver is the only authorized AWS consulting partner who offers a fully outsourced cost optimization solution. CloudSaver's team of certified AWS engineers focus entirely on creating value for customers by eliminating unnecessary spend and optimizing resources.

"Our innovative solution allows us to consistently reduce a company's total cloud infrastructure spend by more than 50%. We are thrilled to partner with Climb Channel Solutions to extend our offering throughout their extensive distribution network," states Mark Williams, Chief Executive Office, CloudSaver.

CloudSaver continuously monitors cloud environments to design and implement thoughtful strategies that reduce costs without compromising system security, stability, and performance.

"The addition of CloudSaver to our product portfolio creates value for our customers. CloudSaver's extensive expertise in managing cloud infrastructure costs, combined with their guaranteed 200% return on investment makes this an extremely compelling solution," adds Dale Foster, Chief Executive Officer, Climb Channel Solutions.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@climbcs.com .

About Climb Channel Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international specialty technology distributor focused on emerging technologies. Climb provides partners with access to Security, Data Management, Virtualization and Cloud, Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Connectivity, Software and Application Lifecycle, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Climb services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream while building profitable businesses.

For additional information visit www.climbcs.com , or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037 (International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe).