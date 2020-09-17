President congratulates Mexican counterpart

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 17 - The President of the Republic, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, Wednesday joined the celebrations of the 210th anniversary of Mexico's Independence, through a message sent to his Latin American country counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. ,

The Angolan head of state took advantage of the "special day" of the Mexican nation to express, in the message, the desire to see the two governments undertake joint actions to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

President João Lourenço hoped to raise the levels of development of the Angolan and Mexican societies so that the progress and social welfare of the populations of their respective countries could be guaranteed.