The Potential of Micro- and Nano-Influencers on Instagram is Just Waiting to Be Used!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Instagram is a very powerful platform that has given the trend of influencer marketing a major boost, but it turns out that even though a lot of brands are interested in it, only a small percentage of nano- and micro-influencers actually sign deals and run cooperations on behalf of this social media website. Read the article below to find out why is that and unlock the full potential of this social media platform – one of the most powerful tools for your influencer marketing campaigns!In the latest report from Socialbakers – a trusted social media management partner to thousands of enterprise brands and SMBs – the company highlights the effects of COVID-19 on the industry over the past few months. State of Influencer Marketing Report reveals data that shows how brands have adjusted and adapted to the environment brought on by a worldwide pandemic – based on 8 million business profiles and 5 million influencers. According to the report, there are two major types of influencer groups on Instagram – micro- (10,000-50,000 followers) and nano-influencers (less than 10,000 followers), and all further analyses are based on their activity.According to Socialbakers, even though such influencers have a comparatively lower number of followers, their engagement rate is much higher and their audience is very loyal to them and is easily influenced by the content creators they follow – which gives the brands a really good background for their business and works extremely well on Instagram. Having that in mind, a lot of companies lately started their collaboration with the use of Instagram with micro- and nano- influencers on influencer marketing platforms like Brybe – and they did that from two main reasons: because they are great at converting their audience to a website or app, and since they are driving huge amounts of purchases for brands they collaborate with.Following the statistics, 77% of marketers were turning towards working with nano- and micro-influencers because of the aforementioned reasons. What is more, in July, 40% of brand deals and collaborations on Instagram had been made with micro-influencers, and 30% of brands collaborated with nano-influencers via Instagram. This means that reported nano- and micro-influencers combined give a stunning result of around 70% of the activity under collaborations with the brands.Surprisingly, though, despite engagements and a huge preoccupation from the brands, only a small number of micro- and nano-influencers were found to have been using tags that could suggest that they had been sponsored by a brand. Only 1.3% of nano-influencers and 4.5% of micro-influencers were active within that area and time period – meaning running sponsored posts with specific tags between May and July 2020. Combined, only 7.4% of the influencers with 50,000 to 100,000 followers used these sponsored tags to be precise.All these data show that despite the boost of flourishing influencer marketing – even (or maybe even especially) for small/starting content creators – there is only a very small fraction of micro- and nano-influencers who were actually making deals. How is that possible? This could be caused by the crash in the influencer marketing (between May and July 2020) caused by COVID, but since these times are basically over and the market is booming again, this is indeed really fascinating.Could you do anything about that? We would not tell you this news if you could not! This blog post is a shout-out to all micro- and nano-influencers working with Brybe – start collaborating with the brands, guys! Companies want to work with you, small influencers, and you only have to reach them via our platform and show them that you can indeed bring a lot of good to their product with your huge engagement rate. You are wanted, you are needed, let's promote some amazing brands together here at Brybe!

