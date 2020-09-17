Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020 Right Livelihood Laureates to be announced on October 1

The 2020 Laureates of the Right Livelihood Award (https://www.RightLivelihoodAward.org/), widely known as the “Alternative Nobel Prize,” are set to be announced in Stockholm on Thursday, October 1.

The four new Laureates will be presented by Ole von Uexkull, Executive Director of the Right Livelihood Foundation, and Amelie von Zweigbergk, Vice-Chair of the Foundation’s Board and Jury Member, during a live press conference that will also be available via live stream. For more information on how to tune in please visit https://bit.ly/3kAoEoP.

In 2020, 182 nominations from 71 countries were considered. Through the Foundation’s open selection process, anyone could submit an individual or organisation for consideration by this year’s nomination deadline of March 4. The recipients have been selected by an international Jury after careful investigation by the Foundation’s Research team. Previous Laureates include Edward Snowden (US), Dr Denis Mukwege (DR Congo) and Greta Thunberg (Sweden).

The 2020 Laureates will be honoured at a virtual Award Presentation on Thursday, December 3. More information about the Award Presentation and other events to come shortly.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Right Livelihood.

Media Contact: International media: Emoke Bebiak, emoke.bebiak@rightlivelihood.org German media: Julia Naumann and Nina Tesenfitz, presse@rightlivelihood.org Spanish media: Nayla Azzinnari, nayla@rightlivelihood.org Swedish media: Johannes Mosskin, johannes@rightlivelihood.org

About the Right Livelihood Award: Established in 1980, the Right Livelihood Award (https://www.RightLivelihoodAward.org/) aims to nurture the human courage needed to achieve peace, justice and sustainability for all. By recognizing the actions of brave visionaries and building impactful connections around the world, the Award aims to boost innovative and lasting social change. 

To date, 178 Laureates from 70 countries have received the distinction. 

The Stockholm-based Right Livelihood Foundation presenting the Award sees its role as being a megaphone and shield for the Laureates, providing them with long-term support. The Foundation’s main aims are to raise the profile of the Laureates and their work, provide protection when Laureates’ lives and liberty are in danger, and educate people on the innovative solutions presented by Laureates. The Foundation has Special Consultative Status with the UN Economic and Social Council.

