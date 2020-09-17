TAIVOS™ Lab Brings CAMON 16 Premier an Unparalleled Night Shot Experience

On September 3, TECNO (http://www.TECNOMobile.com), the global premium smartphone brand, successfully hosted the first augmented reality (AR) online product launch that integrated technology and photography. TECNO launched its latest CAMON 16 Premier at the event, which boasts an industry-first rear 64MP quad camera and a front 48MP configuration. One of the main attractions is the trademarked TAIVOS™ technology, which is one of the key outputs of TAIVOS™ lab - providing users an excellent and unprecedented visual experience, especially at night and low-light environments.

TAIVOS™, which stands for TECNO AI Vision Optimization Solution, is an advanced signal processing technology that interprets raw data through an AI multi-framed, portrait segmentation based on tens of millions of data points. This capability means that TAIVOS™ can filter image noise better and optimize image clarity, thereby enhancing night photography effects. Not long ago, TAIVOS™ technology won the CVPR 2020 LIP global competition, the first place in the dark complexion segmentation track, which also validates the prowess of the CAMON 16 Premier.

TECNO is always committed to bring products with the latest technology to consumers, with the goal to push the performance of mobile phone photography further. For this reason, TECNO has carried out a number of researches and tests on the core technologies of photography on the lab platform, in order to seek more refined technological breakthroughs. TECNO's research centers train deep learning algorithms through tens of millions of deep skin data that are supported by multiple visual algorithms, enabling users to record and take more sophisticated photos. When compared to other smartphones, the TECNO CAMON 16 Premier can better filter image noise and optimize image clarity. Combined with the ultra-clear 48MP front camera and 64MP rear camera to enhance night-time photography, TECNO's night shooting mode becomes a big selling point of the smartphone.

In addition, most of the mobile phones usually only sports 1080 pixels resolution for video recording and playing, while the TECNO CAMON 16 Premier makes use of its TAIVOS™ technology in tandem with the equipped 2.9 μm super-large lens pixels to be able to film better in dark environments than normal camera. This configuration delivers twice as effective results as that of ordinary mobile phones. TECNO CAMON 16 Premier can also use AI to intelligently identify super night scenes, dark environment and portrait, and divide and protect the portrait, so that the portrait can be captured but not exposed, and the night scene is more transparent, bright and dark environment is clearer, so as to take the most perfect photos. It can not only ensure the stable output of 1080P clear quality video but also enables filming in dark environments by allowing users to get brighter exposures, which other mobile phones cannot do.

At the same time, TECNO CAMON 16 Premier can also perform intelligent recognition through AI, distinguish super night scenes, dark environments, and portraits with professional-level quality. The integrated software can segment and identify portrait-style photos, so that users can manipulate and edit videos to meet their creative vision, in both night and day. TECNO has painstakingly considered these details in the pursuit of empowering users to create the most perfect images, be it in video or photo form.