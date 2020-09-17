DZS and Tektraco Transform Malta with Hyper-Connected, Gigabit-Ready Projects

Fiber services enabled by DZS and its award-winning partner power the country’s hospitality sector and key infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NSDQ: DZSI), a global provider of fixed and mobile packet, optical transport, and connected premises solutions to leading service providers and enterprises, today announced that it is working with Tektraco Telecom (Tektraco) to transform Malta into a global technology leader with numerous gigabit-ready hotels/facilities and a country-wide, fiber-enabled water monitoring system. With tourism in Malta accounting for over 27 percent of the country’s GDP and visitors and residents alike expecting lightning-fast broadband, extensive Wi-Fi coverage, and top-notch video and voice services, Tektraco and DZS have delivered. The two partners have leveraged the multi-terabit DZS FiberLAN portfolio to deliver world-class fiber-based solutions. Results have been outstanding, allowing Tektraco to win the “2019 SME Company of the Year” at the Malta Best-in-Business awards and positioning the company as a key partner to Malta’s growing hospitality and utility sectors.



“We are at a crossroads in Malta where older coaxial cable and copper lines are not meeting the communications needs of global travelers – paving the way for new future-proof, Gigabit-ready GPON and FiberLAN technologies,” said Ing. Paul Salnitro, Head of Telecoms Division for Tektraco. “DZS has proven to be the partner of choice to assist us in transforming Malta’s aging communications infrastructure – providing a broad portfolio of affordable, gigabit-capable GPON solutions that are easy to maintain, require a low energy and space footprint, and are capable to expand to 10 gigabit services in the future as needs continue to grow.”

A favorite in utility and hospitality sectors of Malta, the DZS FiberLAN portfolio is recognized for its high performance and efficiency when deployed in a variety of demanding environments. In 2017, Tektraco and DZS built Malta’s first enterprise GPON network at the Mellieha Holiday Centre before working with a number of top hoteliers in the region, including The Palace and The Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa . DZS and Tektraco are also working together to support a country-wide smart irrigation/agriculture system that utilizes FiberLAN to monitor and manage water usage for farmers and other commercial uses across the country.

“Tektraco and DZS came to us with a unique value proposition that offered an advanced networking infrastructure, and the technical expertise to ensure that we meet the needs of our international guests today and into the future,” said Hamdi Aburab, CEO at the Mellieha Holiday Center. “We were impressed that the technology could handle longer distances between bungalows, with smaller space and energy footprints than competitive solutions, at a lower cost. Tektraco has also provided excellent service and has been a long-term partner for our business.”

State-of-the-art DZS FiberLAN solutions are filling in a key gap in the fiber revolution around the world. An ideal solution for enterprise networks, FiberLAN delivers significant cost equipment savings, improved network performance, increased productivity and improved security. The platform is designed around a dual star design with redundant ultra high-speed links to each subscriber line card slot for future-proof support of today’s and tomorrow’s bandwidth-hungry fiber-based subscriber services, including triple play and 10 gig business services.

“As travelers from around the world grow accustomed to being hyper-connected wherever they go, we are pleased to work with our elite partner Tektraco to bring a world-class infrastructure to the island of Malta that future-proofs their key industries and allows them to both compete and stand-out at a global scale,” said Kai Uebach, Executive Vice President for DZS EMEA. “Malta can be a particularly difficult terrain to transform given centuries’ old buildings, weather-worn infrastructure and its isolated position in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea. It’s exciting to realize that both DZS and Tektraco are still in the early stages of fiber proliferation across Malta and the Mediterranean region, and that these two companies and their FiberLAN solution will have a key role in transforming Malta for a gigabit-ready future.”



